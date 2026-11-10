Anshul Kamboj draws similarity between New Zealand and Haryana’s weather conditions – Here’s what he said

Kamboj stated that as training in chilly conditions of Haryana since the age of 13 has helped him settle in quickly to New Zealand's weather

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Indian right-arm pacer Anshul Kamboj has found way too many similarities between the conditions of New Zealand and in his home town in Haryana. Kamboj, who is on his first-ever tour of the Island nation, has been a major revelation in the on-going five-match ODI series so far.

After making his senior white-ball debut earlier this month against the West Indies, Anshul Kamboj travelled with the Indian team for the New Zealand series. In the first two ODIs, he racked up a total of four wickets – twice each in the 1st and 2nd one-day.

On his debut ODI at New Zealand, Kamboj ended with figures of 2/22 before impressing again with 2/25 in the second one-day. Though it’s his first-ever tour here, it seems as if Kamboj knows exactly what to expect from the surface and the weather.

New Zealand is known for its chilly and breezy weather conditions, and it has often troubled nations from the sub-continent.

However, Anshul Kamboj is used to it. In his own words, the 25-year-old admitted that the weather in New Zealand is a bit too similar to the one that occurs in Haryana during the winters. Kamboj is no stranger to practicing and playing in such conditions, and he believes, this is the reason why he has proved successful so far.

“I started playing when I was 13 years old. I play for Haryana. So it’s like similar kind of, what can I say, weather and wickets as well in Haryana,” Anshul Kamboj said.

When asked about the things that have worked right for him, Anshul said that it’s all about hitting the perfect line and length and acting according to the situation. “It’s about accuracy and the perfect line and length, according to the wicket and the situation. It’s working for me right now, so I’m just focusing on that,” Kamboj added.

The pacer also added that acclimatising to the weather was very important and that he wanted to fully understand the surface and that’s where his focus completely lies on.

“Actually, it was just about acclimatising to the weather. The wicket was a bit nippy, and I just wanted to understand the right lengths and the right areas where I need to bowl. I’m just focusing on that,” Anshul concluded.

What happened in the 3rd ODI?

The all-important third ODI between India and New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton was abandoned due to the consistent rain. Indian captain Shubman Gill had elected to bowl first in what would have been a 40-over affair, but the weather did not allow a single ball to be bowled.