Anshul Kamboj’s 38-run cameo steal the show as India declare at 720 vs NZ – WATCH

Anshul Kamboj proved his selection right with a quick 38 with the bat as India declared at 720/9 and left New Zealand reeling at 4/1 in 2nd innings.

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Anshul Kamboj smashes 38 off 42 in Wellington Test (Photo: BCCI)

Anshul Kamboj is the name everyone is talking about after Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington. The young fast bowler from Haryana was picked in the playing XI ahead of many senior players, and many people questioned that decision. But Kamboj answered with his bat, his ball, and his fighting spirit, and proved why the team management trusted him so much in such a big match.

He first impressed with the ball on Day 1, then came back on Day 4 as nightwatchman and played a fearless knock of 38 runs off just 42 balls. His innings helped India reach a record total of 720/9 declared, with a huge lead of 352 runs over New Zealand’s 368.

Anshul Kamboj Impresses With The Bat

Kamboj came out to bat at the end of Day 3 as nightwatchman when captain Shubman Gill was out for 98. His job was simple – survive the last two balls and protect the batters. But on Day 4 morning, he did much more than just survive.

Anshul Kamboj decided to take the aerial route! ✈️ Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/RY2YrqAiuR — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026

He started the day by hitting Kyle Jamieson for two fours and a pull for two runs. He was not scared at all. He played clean shots and kept the scoreboard moving with Rishabh Pant. His 38-run knock had 6 fours and 1 six. He finally got out trying a reverse sweep off Glenn Phillips, when Devon Conway took a brilliant diving catch at deep square leg. India were 554/5 at that time, with a lead of 186 runs.

A 10/10 nightwatchman shift from Anshul Kamboj ends with a cracker of a catch from Devon Conway! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/l3NzdrgEeC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026

Kamboj Strikes Early With The Ball

Kamboj’s story in this Test started on Day 1 itself. When India won the toss and chose to bowl, Kamboj shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah removed captain Tom Latham for a duck in the first over.

Then in the 4th over, Kamboj struck. He bowled a full ball from round the wicket to Devon Conway. The ball moved away a little, Conway pushed at it and got a faint edge. Rishabh Pant took an easy catch behind the stumps. Conway was out for just 4 runs and New Zealand were 13/2 in 4 overs. Kamboj celebrated with a loud roar as his teammates ran to hug him.

Why Was Kamboj Picked?

Many fans were surprised when Kamboj was picked ahead of senior pacer Mohammed Siraj. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also questioned the call on air.

Gavaskar said: “I thought they were going to play him when he played in the final ODI. But this is a surprise. I don’t think he has let India down. He has never let India down.”

Captain Shubman Gill also admitted it was a tough call. “We were contemplating for the past one week which combination to go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. Very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor, both of them, to miss out,” he said.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also backed the decision and said: “There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don’t think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don’t pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four.”

New Zealand In Trouble In 2nd Innings

After India declared at 720/9, New Zealand’s second innings started badly again. New Zealand were 4/1 in 2 overs, trailing by 348 runs. Jasprit Bumrah removed NZ skipper Tom Latham for 0 again, caught by Rishabh Pant. Henry Nicholls was batting on 4 and Devon Conway was on 0.