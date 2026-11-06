‘Anticipation is the secret’: Team India coach reveals truth behind Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma fielding brilliance

India fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh says anticipation is extremely important. He explains how Virat Kohli's stunning catch and Rohit Sharma's brilliant run-out changed the game vs New Zealand.

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India coach reveals truth behind Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma fielding brilliance (Photo: AFP)

India’s fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh has revealed the big secret behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s brilliant fielding in the first ODI against New Zealand. He said the main reason is anticipation. Both senior players read the game a little earlier than others, and that is why they pull off such amazing moments on the field.

India started the five-match ODI series with a win. They beat New Zealand by five wickets via the DLS method in a rain-affected match at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the series.

India’s Brilliant Fielding In 1st ODI

Team India was superb on the field in the first ODI. The players took some sharp catches, did excellent ground fielding and showed great intensity throughout the match.

Because of this fielding effort, along with good bowling, New Zealand were stopped at just 185 runs. India fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh was very happy with the team’s effort.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the 2nd ODI, Ghosh said, “We did well in the first ODI. We took some good catches, picked up wickets and backed it up with excellent ground fielding. The intensity was very good. When you restrict the opposition to around 180, it reflects not just good bowling but also quality fielding,”

Virat Kohli’s Stunning Catch Stole The Show

Virat Kohli was the star in the field once again. He took a stunning one-handed diving catch at second slip to dismiss Nathan Smith off Anshul Kamboj’s bowling in the 29th over. Later, he also took the catch of Kyle Jamieson off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling in the 32nd over.

Kohli also did well with the bat. He scored 74 runs off just 51 balls and helped India chase down the revised target of 143 runs easily.

Explaining Kohli’s fielding, Ghosh said his experience at cover and point helps him a lot. He has fielded at those positions countless times, so he knows where the ball will go.

“I think anticipation is extremely important. The more time you spend in a particular fielding position, the better you become at reading the game. Virat has fielded at cover and point countless times, so he knows the trajectory and path of the ball, as well as how it is likely to travel after impact. He reads the situation slightly earlier than others, and you can see that in his execution,” Ghosh said.

In his 318-match ODI career so far, Kohli has taken 172 catches. This shows how consistent and reliable he is as a fielder.

Virat Kohli’s excellent catch

Rohit Sharma’s acrobatic run-out #TeamIndia fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh on how anticipation and awareness form the core of these fielding acts #NZvIND | @imVkohli | @ImRo45 https://t.co/IDJccGhRSU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2026

Rohit Sharma’s Brilliant Run-Out Changed Momentum

Rohit Sharma also showed his class in the field. He produced a brilliant run-out to dismiss Daryl Mitchell. This was a big breakthrough for India.

Captain Shubman Gill later said this run-out changed the momentum of the game. He said, “We were very good with the bowling, and our fielding was also really good. That run-out by Rohit bhai, I think, changed the momentum of the game,”

Ghosh explained how Rohit had already started moving towards square leg before the ball came. He had guessed where the ball would go.

“As far as Rohit is concerned, I think he anticipated that the ball would go towards square leg during that run-out. He wasn’t moving straight; he was already shifting slightly towards square leg. That early anticipation allowed him to execute the skill perfectly. The more familiar you become with a particular position, the quicker you are able to anticipate what is going to happen. That’s what makes the difference,” Ghosh added.

India will now play New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Team India will look to take a 2-0 lead with another strong fielding show.