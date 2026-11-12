‘Anyone can be picked directly for IPL’: ISPL star Vivek Shelar’s big dream after Maharashtra call-up

ISPL fast bowler Vivek Shelar has earned a place in Maharashtra's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad after taking nine wickets, including a hat-trick, and clocking 145.2 kph.

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ISPL star Vivek Shelar

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has given another tennis-ball cricketer a chance to move closer to professional cricket. Vivek Shelar, who impressed with his pace and wicket-taking ability in the tournament, has earned a place in Maharashtra’s squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The 26-year-old fast bowler from Bhiwandi caught attention during his first ISPL season, where he represented Tiigers of Kolkata. He picked up nine wickets, including a hat-trick in the Eliminator in February this year. His ability to bowl at high speeds also helped him stand out, as he clocked 145.2 kmph during the competition.

Read more: Sanju Samson set to return as Kerala captain for upcoming SMAT 2026 after disappointing New Zealand tour

Tiigers of Kolkata are co-owned by actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

ISPL Performances Help Shelar Earn Maharashtra Selection

Shelar believes his performances in the ISPL played a major role in opening the door to state-level cricket. His bowling also earned him an opportunity to take part in Rajasthan Royals’ trials, where selectors noticed his pace and consistency.

“Only because of ISPL and my performances there, I was called up to practise during Rajasthan Royals’ trials. The selectors backed me after watching my performances and the speeds I clocked in the ISPL,” Shelar said.

The fast bowler is now preparing to make the most of his opportunity with Maharashtra. The team has several established names, including Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw.

“Now that I have been selected for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, I will try to give my best there and hopefully get selected in the IPL. That will be my goal, but first, I will try to help Maharashtra win.”

‘Festival-Like Atmosphere’ In His Village

For Shelar, playing in the ISPL has also brought happiness and excitement to his family and people in his village. He said his matches attract a lot of attention, with relatives gathering to watch him play.

“It used to stream on YouTube earlier, but now it is available on JioHotstar, and that makes a huge difference. My whole family gathers together to watch me on TV,” he said.

The ISPL has helped several players from tennis-ball cricket get opportunities in the professional game. Abhishek Dalhor, who was invited as a net bowler by Kolkata Knight Riders, and Irfan Umair, who earned a call-up to Mumbai’s senior team, are among the players who have benefited from the platform.

“For tennis cricket, it is the number one platform. You never know, anyone can be picked directly for the IPL from there. It is that big,” Shelar added.

IPL And India Remain His Long-Term Dreams

With the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the next ISPL season approaching, Shelar wants to focus on performing well for his teams. He understands that a strong domestic season could help him take another step towards his IPL dream.

“The first goal is to help the team win. The second goal, as a bowler, is to win the ‘Best Bowler’ award and give my best,” Shelar said.

The ISPL Season 4 auction is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 15. For Shelar, the next few months could prove important as he looks to turn his impressive tennis-ball cricket journey into a successful career in professional cricket.