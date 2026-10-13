Arshdeep Singh apologises to Axar Patel for costly run-out in 3rd T20I win against West Indies

Arshdeep Singh also discussed India's bowling strategy against West Indies captain Shai Hope and reflected on the run-out mix-up involving Axar Patel during the third T20I in Indore

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Title : Lucknow: India vs West Indies 1st T20I at Ekana Cricket Stadium Caption : Lucknow: India's Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh during a warm-up session ahead of the first T20I between India and West Indies at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, October 06, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India pacer Arshdeep Singh apologised to Axar Patel after a run-out mix-up during the third T20I against the West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 11. Arshdeep admitted that his call for a run led to Axar’s dismissal during India’s innings.

“I would like to apologise to Axar bhai. Sorry, Axar bhai. I got you run out,” Arshdeep said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The incident took place during the 19th over of India’s innings when Axar played the ball towards the cover-point region. Arshdeep called for a single, but the run was not on. The two batters got caught in the middle of the pitch, and Axar failed to make it back to the crease in time.

The dismissal was a costly moment for India as they looked to finish their innings strongly. However, the hosts had already scored at a good rate and managed to post a total of 223 runs.

Arshdeep made up for the mistake with an important performance with the ball. He finished with figures of 3/44 in four overs, helping India defend their total and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Arshdeep also spoke about India’s plan to dismiss West Indies captain Shai Hope early in the innings. Hope had been in excellent form and scored an unbeaten century in the second T20I, helping the visitors chase down a target of 250 runs.

India’s bowlers worked on a plan to keep Hope quiet, and Arshdeep put it into action in the third match. He bowled Hope for just five runs in the second over, giving India an early breakthrough.

“Before the match, we had planned how to keep things tight to him and when you execute that plan in the match, it feels good when you get the result,” Arshdeep said.

He also thanked the coaching staff for helping prepare the plan and giving him the confidence to use it during the match.

Arshdeep later dismissed Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul, putting India in a strong position during the chase. Rutherford was a key wicket, as the West Indies batter had kept his side in the contest.

The left-arm pacer credited the entire bowling unit for the victory, saying that the other bowlers also played their part in maintaining pressure on the visitors.

“I bowled very well. Mayank kept the pressure from the other end, and all six bowlers chipped in and bowled very well,” he said.

When is the third T20I?

The third T20I between India and the West Indies takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, October 14).