Arshdeep Singh enjoys batting at no. 11 against New Zealand in 5th ODI, says ‘Even if I’m’

Star Indian player Arshdeep Singh opens up while batting at no. 11 against New Zealand in the fifth ODI match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

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Arshdeep Singh on batting at no. 11 vs NZ (Image - BCCI)

Arshdeep Singh is happy to bat at number 11 and has no problem with his batting position. The left-arm fast bowler scored 14 runs off just four balls before taking three wickets in India’s 22-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI on Sunday. He said he enjoys batting whenever he gets a chance.

Arshdeep hit two sixes in his four-ball knock. His quick 14 runs helped India reach 209 runs. These runs were important as India won the match by 22 runs and won the series 3-1.

Read more: Kane Williamson attends India vs New Zealand 5th ODI alongside Rajeev Shukla

“I love my batting. Even if I’m batting at eleven, I enjoy it. And always trying to create room for myself and smash it. But some people on my team say that I’m scared of the ball. But I take it. I create room,” Arshdeep said after getting the Player of the Match award.

He said he and Mohammed Siraj realised the value of their 26-run partnership after the match. “Yes, that’s the chat when we ended the batting as well. Siraj told me that these runs will be very crucial. And we made sure we went above 200 and that was a little thought in mind: we had crossed a small milestone there and had some runs to bowl at.”

Arshdeep took three wickets for 30 runs. He said the bowlers kept trying even when they could not take early wickets. “I feel like we kept coming and we were very disciplined with our areas and we didn’t let go of that thing even when we were not getting the results, we were not getting the wickets. But we kept bowling that and eventually got the results and yes, we won.”

Arshdeep also spoke about his personal life. He recently got engaged to actor Samreen Kaur at Mount Maunganui beach. He said she always supports him.

“I mean, God has been really grateful and kind to me. I’ve got a really nice partner. She’s very supportive and always helps me stay in the right mindset. So yes, a lot credit goes to her as well, the way I am on the field depends a lot on how I’m working off the field.

“So yes, it’s been very exciting and I’m loving it. Can’t ask for a better view to do that. I was pretty tense but yes, the view helped and it feels pretty nice,” he concluded.