Arshdeep Singh’s replacement can decide if Punjab Kings can challenge for IPL 2027 title, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Pacer Arshdeep Singh has been traded out of Punjab Kings to bring home Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027 Player Auction next month.

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Arshdeep Singh will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings has pulled off one of the biggest trades in Indian Premier League (IPL) history by bringing home Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians in exchange for pacer Arshdeep Singh. But while Pandya’s arrival is a big gain, PBKS will struggle to replace Arshdeep Singh easily as they head into the IPL 2027 Player Auction next month with a team purse of Rs 18.6 crore.

The Punjab left-arm pacer has been part of PBKS team since IPL 2019 season and has claimed 111 wickets in 96 matches at an average of 28.02. But while he had a modest IPL 2026 season – picking up 14 wickets in 14 matches – former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes PBKS will find it hard to get quality replacement for Arshdeep at the IPL 2027 Player Auction, which takes place on December 16 in Goa.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL 2027 Retentions’, Cheteshwar Pujara broke down the impact of losing Arshdeep Singh. “The arrival of Hardik Pandya has been one huge positive for Punjab, though alongside it there is a slight negative as well, that Arshdeep Singh isn’t there. Even though his performance last season wasn’t as special as expected, given the way he is bowling right now, he is back in form. So that could be a big blow for Punjab, and who’s going to be his replacement will be the deciding factor.

“Of course, with Hardik Pandya coming in, their batting strength will increase. How his bowling is coming along, we don’t know yet, because he has been recovering from an injury. While his bowling will also be important, he can’t be the lead bowler, he can be a supporting bowler. The bowlers they pick at the auction and how they shape up will determine whether they can go on to win the trophy. With Hardik in the team, the slight issue they used to face of needing someone to stabilise the innings after early wickets fall is a role he can fulfill very well, solving Punjab’s No. 6 and No. 7 problems,” Pujara said about Hardik Pandya.

Sat Sri Akaal, ਪੰਜਾਬ♥️ https://t.co/7wt1j4Sd6Q — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 11, 2026

Hardik Pandya will make Punjab Kings batting even stronger: Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Hardik Pandya’s arrival to PBKS will make their batting ‘even stronger’. “With Hardik Pandya coming in, Punjab Kings’ already strong batting has become even stronger. It is a dangerous batting unit now. They already had terrific all-rounders, and Hardik’s arrival adds even more depth. There were high expectations from Nehal Wadhera, and it felt like the management expected a lot from him on and off the field, which they didn’t quite get. Hardik coming in as his replacement guarantees very deep batting and plenty of all-rounders,” Pathan told JioStar.

“They have released Lockie Ferguson, and Mitchell Owen’s release won’t affect their combination much given the sharpness they already have in their all-rounder department. But Punjab will have to do a lot of shopping in the bowling department, especially bringing in a replacement for Arshdeep Singh. They must also prepare a backup for Yuzvendra Chahal, because if they don’t have that backup ready, they could run into trouble. Shopping for a good wrist-spinner and bringing in a fast bowler is essential. If they do that, things will become much easier for them, because their batting already looks very strong,” Pathan added.

Punjab Kings squad before IPL 2027 Player Auction

Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Hardik Pandya, Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Musheer Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal