Asian Games 2026: Bangladesh women reach semifinal without playing, Pakistan survive thriller against Thailand

Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket saw Bangladesh enter the semifinals without playing, while Pakistan beat Thailand in a low-scoring quarterfinal thriller.

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Pakistan survive Thailand scare to make Asian Games semi-finals. (Photo: X)

Bangladesh secured their place in the semifinals of the Asian Games women’s cricket competition without playing a single ball on Thursday. Their quarterfinal against China was abandoned because of a wet outfield, while Pakistan had to fight hard against Thailand before earning their spot in the last four.

The match between Bangladesh and China was called off without the toss at the Karogi Sports Park in Nisshin city, Aichi prefecture. With the Asian Games competition using international rankings as the deciding factor in case of an abandoned quarterfinal, Bangladesh progressed because of their higher ICC T20I ranking.

Bangladesh are currently ranked 10th in the ICC T20 International standings, while China are placed 36th. As a result, Bangladesh moved into the semifinals without having to take the field.

They will now face the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between defending champions India and Japan. That semifinal is scheduled to be played on September 20.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are the defending champions and will begin their campaign against Japan on Friday. The women’s cricket competition at the Asian Games features only eight teams and starts directly from the quarterfinal stage.

Pakistan survive Thailand challenge

Meanwhile, Pakistan had to work much harder to book their place in the semifinals. Their quarterfinal against Thailand was also affected by rain and poor ground conditions at the same venue.

After a delayed start, the match was reduced to 11 overs per side. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first, but Thailand’s batters put up a strong fight despite being the less fancied side.

Thailand finished their innings on 91/4, with wicketkeeper and No. 3 batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai leading the scoring. She made 49 from 38 balls and hit seven fours during her impressive knock.

Pakistan’s batters struggle in chase

Chasing 92, Pakistan found it difficult to build a steady partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Shawaal Zulfiqar scored 25, while Fatima Sana added 21, but the rest of the batting line-up struggled to make a major impact. Pakistan eventually reached the target with three wickets in hand to secure their semifinal spot.

Thailand’s bowlers also kept the pressure on throughout the chase. Off-spinner Onnicha Kamchomphu finished with figures of 3/37, while Sunida Chaturongrattana claimed 2/23.

Pakistan to face Sri Lanka or Malaysia

Pakistan will now meet the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between Sri Lanka and Malaysia in the second semifinal on September 20.

With Bangladesh and Pakistan already through, the remaining semifinalists will be decided by the India-Japan and Sri Lanka-Malaysia quarterfinals. The gold medal match will follow after the semifinals as the teams compete for the Asian Games title.