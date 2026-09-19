Asian Games 2026: BCCI takes action after kit issues hit Team India ahead of departure for Japan

Asian Games 2026: BCCI steps in after kit sizing issues affect India’s men’s cricket team ahead of their departure for Japan.

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Team India faces kit trouble ahead of Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

The Indian men’s cricket team has faced a last-minute kit issue ahead of its departure for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is scheduled to leave New Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, but some players are still waiting for their correctly sized kits.

The issue has led to communication between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and JSW Inspire, the Indian Olympic Association’s kit supplier. However, most of the sizing problems have already been sorted, with only a few players still waiting for their kits.

Why India players need two different kits?

The Indian team will use two different jerseys during its Asian Games campaign in Japan. The players will first wear their regular India kit for the one-off T20I against Japan on September 22.

They will then switch to the official Asian Games jersey when the main competition begins on September 28. The need for two sets of jerseys has reportedly added to the kit-related confusion before the team’s departure.

“There was a sizing issue in kits of cricketers, majority of them have been rectified. There are a few left and they will be delivered to the team shortly. With players needing two different jerseys there (one for bilateral and another for Asian Games), this can happen,” an IOA source told PTI.

BCCI makes separate hotel arrangements

The kit issue is not the only concern surrounding the Indian men’s cricket team’s stay in Nagoya. After reports of accommodation delays involving athletes from the Indian contingent, the BCCI has decided to make separate hotel arrangements for the men’s team.

There were also concerns about the facilities available for the cricket team, including the playing field. The Indian women’s team, meanwhile, has continued to stay in accommodation arranged through the IOA.

“The women’s team accommodation was never an issue. The rooms provided by the organisers for the men’s team did not even have space to keep the kit bags. There are not many big hotels there but the BCCI has managed to make its own arrangement shortly before their departure to Japan,” said a source.

India begin Asian Games campaign on September 28

India will play Japan in the one-off T20I on September 22 before beginning its Asian Games campaign. The men’s tournament starts with the group-stage matches, while India have received direct entry into the quarter-finals.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will play its quarter-final on September 28. The team will now look to complete the remaining kit arrangements before travelling to Japan and then shift its focus towards the cricket action.

The latest development comes amid wider logistical concerns surrounding the Asian Games, with some Indian athletes having earlier faced delays related to accommodation and transport in Nagoya.