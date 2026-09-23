Asian Games 2026: Coach Amol Muzumdar hails India women after gold, says ‘There’ll be a streak of gold medals’

Asian Games 2026: India women’s coach Amol Muzumdar hailed the team after their gold medal win and backed them to add more gold medals in Nagoya. Read the full story.

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India coach Amol Muzumdar’s big statement after India women's cricket gold. (Photo: BCCI Women)

India women’s cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar believes the team’s Asian Games 2026 gold medal could be the start of a strong run for the country in Nagoya. India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women’s cricket final on Tuesday to successfully defend their title.

India posted 216/3 after being asked to bat first before bowling Sri Lanka out for just 69. The victory also gave India their first gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games.

Muzumdar delighted with India’s first gold

Muzumdar was delighted after India finally opened their gold-medal account at the Asian Games. He also backed the country to add more gold medals in the days ahead.

“It’s been fantastic. I’m really happy that you know that finally that left-hand side column (Gold) has got one medal and I’m sure post this, there’ll be a streak of Gold medals for India at the Games hereon,” Muzumdar told IANS after India’s second successive Asiad gold.

The triumph came after a busy period for the Indian women’s team. India had recently won the Asia Cup in Dubai before travelling to Japan for the Asian Games.

India adapted well to tough conditions

Muzumdar pointed out that the team had to deal with different conditions and a packed schedule during this period. He praised the players for making the necessary adjustments in Japan.

“Every tournament has got its own significance; every tournament has got its own pressures. The demands are different. So I guess it wasn’t easy going into Dubai and winning the Asia Cup. The humidity level over there was very high, and the conditions were tough, but you know, hats off to every player; they stuck at it, and they showed very good performance in the Asia Cup in Dubai.

“But coming from Dubai straight into Japan, straight to Tokyo and then to Nagoya, it’s been a fabulous journey for everyone. There were demands of this tournament as well. We didn’t know what conditions we would get over here. There was a hybrid pitch, and they adapted to the pitch conditions and the overhead conditions really well.”

Mandhana, Shafali and Richa power India to 216

India’s batters set up the big win in the final. Smriti Mandhana led the charge with 79 off 45 balls, while Shafali Verma scored 48 from 29 deliveries. Richa Ghosh then provided the late boost with an unbeaten 49 off just 22 balls.

The combined effort helped India post 216/3, the highest total recorded in women’s cricket at the Asian Games.

Muzumdar also explained how the team used the short break between matches to prepare for the knockout stage.

“Yeah, we did. We played a game on 18th, and then we had a break on 19, and then we played the semifinals on the 20th. So we had a couple of days’ break, and we used it really well.”

Bowlers complete a dominant victory

India’s bowlers then finished the job without allowing Sri Lanka to settle into the chase. Deepti Sharma picked up three wickets, while Shafali Verma and Sree Charani took two wickets each.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 69, giving India a massive 147-run victory and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals in women’s cricket.

Muzumdar enjoys India’s Japan campaign

Apart from the cricket, Muzumdar also spoke about his experience in Japan. The India coach said he enjoyed the hospitality and local food during the team’s stay.

“I enjoyed Japan. I thoroughly enjoyed the hospitality and the food here. I’m a foodie, as I said before, so I enjoyed the food here too. We explored the city and the food. It’s been fantastic so far in Japan.”

Muzumdar also credited the players and support staff for the hard work that went into the campaign. He said the preparation had started well before the Asian Games.

“Every tournament is different. The pressures are different. So the celebrations also would be different. So, you know, we would enjoy ourselves; the girls have really worked hard. They’ve put in a lot of effort. This campaign didn’t start on the first day of this tournament. It started way back. As soon as we came back from England, we had a superb camp, so the hard work started then, and the celebrations will follow as well.”