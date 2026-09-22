Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India create HISTORY, retain gold medal with massive 147-run win over Sri Lanka

Smriti Mandhana's 79 and Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul powered India to a massive win over Sri Lanka in the women's cricket gold medal match on Tuesday.

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Team India have won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 with a win over Sri Lanka. (Source: X)

Asian Games 2026: India have notched up their first gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan and it has come from the women’s cricket team. Indians had won 28 gold medals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou and one of them was won by India women cricket team.

Harmanpree Kaur’s side, who won the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 earlier this month, retained their gold medal with ease with a massive 147-run win over Sri Lanka in the final match at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday. After electing to bat first, Indians posted a massive score of 216 for 3 in 20 overs powered by their vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant knock of 79 in 45 balls with 7 sixes and 5 fours.

Mandhana put on 99 runs for the opening wicket with in-form batter Shafali Verma, who blasted 48 in 29 balls with 3 sixes and 3 fours. The finishing touches to the innings were provided by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who smashed 49 in 22 balls with 3 sixes and 6 fours after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for 19 off 17 balls.

In reply, Asia Cup 2026 finalists Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 69 with skipper Chamari Athapaththu top-scoring with 29 off 21 balls with 5 fours. The wickets were shared between Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil and world No. 1 bowler N. Shree Charani.

After making an impact with the bat, Shafali Verma strikes with the ball in the Powerplay to break Sri Lanka’s opening stand in the Gold Medal Final! Watch Sri Lanka vs India, in the Women’s Cricket Final at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network… pic.twitter.com/vTxWKlLn7S — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 22, 2026

Shafali, who had scored a brilliant century in the semifinal win over Bangladesh on Sunday, claimed the first couple of wickets to fall in a brilliant spell of 2 for 3 in 2 overs. All-rounder Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3 for 6 in 4 overs with 1 maiden.

Patil and Shree Charani ended up with a couple of wickets each as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 69 in 15.4 overs and had to be satisfied with a silver medal. Pakistan women cricket team won the bronze medal after beating Bangladesh in the third-place match earlier in the day.

Smriti Mandhana creates history

It was a special occasion for Indian opener Mandhana as well as she became the first-ever batter in women’s cricket to notch up 11000 runs in international cricket. Mandhana smashed her 37th T20I fifty off 30 balls with five sixes and completed 11000 international runs after crossing 13 runs during her innings.

“We are feeling very good, everyone is happy because this is what we wanted. Since we started our journey for the Asian Games, our one focus was to win gold and raise the India flag as high as we can, make India proud, that is what we wanted and I think after getting the gold, I think everyone is happy,” wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh said after winning the gold medal.

“I think the difference in feeling between both, when you stand on the podium and sing the national anthem, so I think when you feel the national anthem there, that is a different feeling and the trophy, no doubt, that is also good, that is also enjoyable for us. So both have a very different feeling, so I cannot make either of them less,” Richa said about winning a gold medal as compared to winning a trophy.