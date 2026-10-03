Asian Games 2026: Indian men’s cricket team bags GOLD after victory over Pakistan by 19 runs

Team India men's defeated Pakistan in the gold medal clash of the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story to know all the details.

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Team India defeat Pakistan to win gold in the Asian Games 2026

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India defeated Pakistan in the men’s cricket finals in the Asian Games 2026, to win the gold medal in this important event as Pakistan settled for a silver medal.

India vs Pakistan Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan(w), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim

Team India had won the toss and decided to bat first, where Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the innings for the Men in Blue. Both batters started the innings with an attacking mindset. Sooryavanshi and Abhishek created a buzz with their boundaries in the final clash.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lost his wicket early in this match as Saim Ayub dismissed him for 15 runs off 9 balls, including two sixes. After the dismissal, Saim Ayub was seen mocking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a debatable gesture.

After his dismissal, Abhishek Sharma continued his dominance for the Men in Blue as he took Pakistan’s bowling lineup into charge. Abhishek backed his confidence and played his skillful shots to help his side to reach a good total in this final clash.

Speaking more about his innings, Abhishek Sharma contributed a 61-run innings to the team’s total. In his explosive knock, Abhishek smashed three fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 217.

After Abhishek’s dismissal, Indian batters started facing challenges in this match as it was getting tougher for them to add runs to the board. To get the answer to the problem, Tilak Varma played a crucial role for the Indian team at the last moment.

Tilak Varma scored 51 runs off 22 balls. In his knock, he smashed three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 231. In the end, Shivam Dube also gave a finishing touch with his 27-run innings and helped India to add 211 runs on the board.

It’s time to discuss Pakistan’s batting performance. They have lost their three wickets early in this match as skipper Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat and Usman Khan failed to shine for their side in this gold medal clash.

However, Pakistan’s star batter Hasan Nawaz played a spectacular innings for his side as he scored 96 runs off 51 balls, including five fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 188. He knock couldn’t make a bigger impact as they lost the match by 19 runs.