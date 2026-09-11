Asian Games 2026: Japan captain’s big statement ahead of historic India T20 clash, says ‘We’re not there to…

India vs Japan's historic T20 on September 22 could give cricket a major boost in Japan, with the hosts hoping the match leaves a lasting legacy.

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India National Cricket Team (Photo: IANS)

Japan are preparing for a historic cricket moment when they take on India in a one-off T20 international on September 22. But for Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and teenage all-rounder Charlie Hara-Hinze, the match is about much more than playing against one of the world’s biggest cricket teams.

The game at the Sano International Cricket Ground could become an important step in the growth of cricket in Japan, where baseball remains the most popular sport.

Japan ready for historic India clash

India will travel to Japan for the first-ever men’s international match between the two countries. The fixture will also come just days before the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, where Japan will host cricket teams including India, Afghanistan and Nepal.

Kadowaki-Fleming believes the arrival of top Asian cricket nations shows how quickly the sport has developed in Japan.

“It’s very exciting. And I think a massive development for cricket in Japan to have countries like Afghanistan and Nepal coming here is something that we probably would have thought was very difficult to manage even a couple of years ago,” he told PTI.

However, Japan do not want the India game to be remembered only as a special occasion. The captain wants his team to use the opportunity to compete and learn against a world-class side.

“As exciting as the occasion will be of playing India, we’re not there to just celebrate the occasion. We’re there to show what we can do as a men’s team.”

He also hopes the fixture can lead to more games against Test-playing nations.

“Hopefully this is the first step in a long history of playing against and competing against full member countries,” Kadowaki-Fleming said.

Teen star excited to face India

Hara-Hinze, who is only 17, has already faced India at the Under-19 level. Japan played India in the 2024 U19 Asia Cup, where young Indian players Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi featured.

“That was a game we definitely went into with a lot of excitement. We got a lot out of it in terms of bowling to these guys, seeing first-hand how good they are and the standard at which they played. You had very little margin for error as well,” Hara-Hinze said.

Facing India’s senior team is an even bigger occasion for him.

“The Indian cricket team was to come to Japan to face us was something that doesn’t sound real to many people and still probably hasn’t quite sunk in,” he said.

Cricket faces big challenge in Japan

The India match and Asian Games could help cricket reach more Japanese fans, but the sport still faces major challenges. Cricket grounds, equipment and coaching facilities are limited, especially in large cities such as Tokyo and Osaka.

Some players based around Tokyo reportedly travel about three-and-a-half hours by train to Sano just to attend a net session.

“Cricket, it is growing, but at a very slow rate,” Hara-Hinze said.

Kadowaki-Fleming believes baseball could actually help cricket grow because the two sports share skills such as hand-eye coordination, discipline and teamwork.

“We’re obviously a long way from producing cricket’s version of Shohei Ohtani, but someone has to be the first, right?” he said.

Japan want India match to leave a legacy

The biggest hope is that the India game encourages more youngsters to pick up a cricket bat.

“Even if a small amount of the kids that are watching cricket on TV during that time then want to go and pick up a cricket bat or sign up with a cricket club in Japan and play for the first time, then I feel like that’s a success in itself,” Kadowaki-Fleming said.

Hara-Hinze believes Japan can build a strong cricket culture over time.

“I can’t see a reason why in 20, 30 years we can’t be like Nepal or Afghanistan. I think there’s definitely a potential for a very large cricketing market in Japan,” he said.

For Japan, the September 22 clash is therefore not simply about one match against India. It could be the beginning of a much bigger cricket journey.

“The challenge for us is just making sure that it’s not a one-off great day and a great competition, but it leaves a lasting legacy of cricket in Japan,” said Kadowki-Fleming.