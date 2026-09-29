Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket semifinals: All quarterfinals washed out, Team India opponent finalized

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have booked their place in the semifinal of men's cricket event at Asian Games 2026 after their quarterfinals on Tuesday were washed out due to rain.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/asian-games-2026-men-cricket-semifinals-all-quarterfinals-washed-out-team-india-opponent-finalized-8531106/ Copy

All quarterfinals in Asian Games 2026 were washed out due to rain. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games 2026: The four semifinalists in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket event have been decided without a single ball being bowled in the quarterfinal matches over the last two days. Just like Monday when India and Pakistan booked their place in the last thanks to rain leading to wash-outs, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have joined them in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka were set to face Nepal in the third quarterfinal while Bangladesh were taking on Malaysia in the fourth semifinal game at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday. But both these matches were abandoned without a ball getting bowled, just like the first two quarterfinal matches on Monday.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have now progressed into the men’s cricket semifinals, according to the rules and regulations in the Asian Games 2026. In case of a wash-out where the winner cannot be determined, the higher seeded team – in this case Sri Lanka and Bangladesh – will progress into the semifinals.

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will now take on Sahan Arachchige-led Sri Lanka in the second semifinal match at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday, October 1. The first semifinal will be a clash against Pakistan and Bangladesh and the winners of both these matches will be assured of at least a silver medal.

(More to come)