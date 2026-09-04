Asian Games 2026: RCB-KKR stars set to join Shreyas Iyer-led Team India as…

Three IPL stars have reportedly been picked as net bowlers for Shreyas Iyer-led India ahead of the Asian Games 2026 campaign in Japan.

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RCB-KKR stars set to join Shreyas Iyer-led India ahead of Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India’s men’s cricket team are set to get extra bowling support during their Asian Games 2026 campaign in Japan. According to a report published by The Indian Express, three young Indian bowlers have been picked to travel with Shreyas Iyer-led India as net bowlers.

Two of the three players are from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while one represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The trio will be around the Indian team during training sessions and is expected to help the batters prepare ahead of their matches.

According to TOI report, RCB pacer Rasikh Salam Dar and spinner Vicky Ostwal have been selected as two of the net bowlers.

Both players have been part of the RCB setup and will now get an opportunity to train alongside India’s Asian Games squad. Their presence could be useful for the team, especially during preparations in unfamiliar conditions in Japan.

KKR fast bowler Kartik Tyagi is the third player named in the report. The right-arm pacer has previously represented India at youth level and has experience of playing in the Indian Premier League.

The three players are not being added to the main playing squad but are expected to travel with the team as net bowlers.

Shreyas Iyer to lead India in Asian Games 2026

India will be led by Shreyas Iyer at the Asian Games. The tournament’s cricket competition is scheduled to take place from September 17 to October 3, with matches being played in the T20 format.

The Indian men’s team will be looking to defend the gold medal they won at the previous Asian Games. India had claimed the top prize when cricket was included at the Hangzhou Games in 2023.

The women’s team will also be aiming to retain its gold medal in the upcoming edition.

Japan T20I to give India match practice

India will also play a special T20 International against Japan on September 22. The match will be held at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.

The fixture is being organised to mark 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations and will also provide the Indian players with valuable match practice during their stay in Japan.

The Asian Games campaign will be an important opportunity for several players to perform on a big stage. With three additional bowlers expected to travel as net bowlers, India’s preparation group will have more variety during practice sessions.

For Rasikh Salam, Vicky Ostwal and Kartik Tyagi, the trip could also provide valuable experience of working closely with the senior Indian team.

India will enter the tournament as one of the favourites and will hope to successfully defend their Asian Games cricket gold.