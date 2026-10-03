Asian Games 2026: Saim Ayub’s ‘rocking baby’ gesture to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes viral as Pakistan lose gold medal to India – Watch

Saim Ayub's gesture got a response from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's opening partner Abhishek Sharma who smashed the Pakistani all-rounder for 15 runs

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Saim Ayub and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Asian Games 2026 final. (Credits: IANS)

India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got a fiery send off from Pakistani top-order batter Saim Ayub during the 2026 Asian Games’ cricket gold medal match earlier today at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The Shreyas Iyer-led side fought really hard and earned a 19-run victory to claim back-to-back podium finishes in the continental showpiece.

While the Indian teams’ batting performance had everyone remain glued to their screens, the brief interaction between Saim Ayub and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also caught the eye. After India won the toss and elected to bat first, the 15-year-old got off to a promising start and it even looked like he was going for a half-century.

However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departed very early on for 15 off 9 and the reason behind his departure was an unnecessary reverse sweep off Saim Ayub. While attempting that shot, Sooryavanshi got an under edge and wicketkeeper Usman Khan completed the catch after fumbling it after a couple of times.

Saim Ayub gets the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi!!! pic.twitter.com/53ZOR7GkYJ — PctMedia (@PctMediaa) October 3, 2026

It was right after taking the wicket that Ayub directed the rocking baby gesture to Sooryavanshi, who walked away very calmly without giving any reaction. His opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, asked him to go straight to the dugout without reacting and the teenager followed those instructions positively.

Sooryavanshi’s redemption was later completed by Abhishek who went on to smash two fours and a six in the same over. Despite that all-important wicket, Saim Ayub returned with 15 runs off his first over.

Shreyas Iyer ecstatic after the gold medal win?

Shreyas Iyer, who was captaining the national side for the first in a major competition like this, said he was feeling ecstatic about India’s successful outing in the Asian Games. During the post match presentation after the 19-run win, Iyer acknowledged that his side had very limited practice sessions to prepare for the finale against Pakistan.

“If have to use a word, I would say ecstatic. Since the day we arrived in Japan, it was raining cats and dogs and we couldn’t practise for almost a week. But the boys, the way they prepped themselves and also we were doing our training on the side. We didn’t complain, we didn’t give any reason,” Shreyas Iyer said.

Also Read: WATCH: Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s world record, becomes fastest to 10,000 ODI runs as opener

Iyer called the Indian teams’ mindset, a sign of a champion team. “So that was a sign of a champion itself, champion team. And today was just a reflection of that,” Iyer concluded.