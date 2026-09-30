Asian Games 2026: Sanju Samson reveals team activities, constant meetings to be ‘switched on’ for semis vs SL

Sanju Samson also revealed that the Indian team got a good day of practice under sunny conditions on the eve of the semi-final against Sri Lanka

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India's Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Vipraj Nigam arrive for the quarter-final T20 cricket match against Afghanistan at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, September 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Ahead of India’s much-anticipated semi-final tie against Sri Lanka at the on-going 2026 Asian Games in Aichi and Nagoya, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has revealed how the men in blue are keeping their spirits high despite rain affecting most of their training sessions in Nagoya.

India are yet to play a full T20I since arriving in Japan two weeks ago for their historic one-off match against the Japanese side and for their Asian Games gold medal defence. Shreyas Iyer and co have been deprived of training and full fledged matches due to the frustrating weather in Nagoya.

It had also affected the India vs Japan match, which was a truncated five-over affair that the Indians managed to win by just 2 runs on Tuesday September 22. Since then, the team hasn’t played a single game of cricket and are mostly spending time in the gym.

Ahead of the semi-finale against a second string Sri Lankan team tomorrow from 10:00AM (IST), Sanju Samson opened up on how the team is keeping themselves high in rhythm. Samson revealed that fun team activities, training in the gym and constant meetings are keeping the players switched on.

“We have had some good time (off the field). We have been doing some team activities. We were trying to do some practice (but the weather did not allow). But we were training and conditioning in the gym. We were spending time together. We were talking (about) cricket and combinations. We were having constant meetings to switch on the players when it is required,” Samson said.

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The 2026 T20 World Cup winner also stated that it’s important to remain switched on before going out to play a big semifinal before confirming India did get a good sunny day to practice on the eve of their last four match.

“These are the times where we need to be a bit more aware that we need to switch on and suddenly play a big semifinal. We all are aware of that. Luckily, we have got a good sunny day today to practice. Conditions are a bit different,” Samson added.

The 31-year-old then weighed on India’s opponents Sri Lanka, claiming that they are equally potent since neither sides do not know much about the conditions in Nagoya.

“We don’t know the conditions until we go out there and play a proper game of cricket. So, that is where the fun is. I think that is where any team can compete against any team,” Samson concluded.

India will face Sri Lanka tomorrow at the Korogi Sports Park tomorrow for the Asian Games 2026 semi-final from 10:00AM onwards.