Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma smashes another RECORD en route to winning gold medal

Indian opener Shafali Verma smashed 48 in 29 balls in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

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Shafali Verma (left) put on 99 runs for 1st wicket with Smriti Mandhana in Asian Games 2026 gold medal match on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games 2026: Team India opener Shafali Verma continued her fine form with the bat, smashing 48 in 29 balls and put on 99 runs for the opening wicket Smriti Mandhana in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match against Sri Lanka at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India hammered Sri Lanka by 147 runs to retain their gold medal in the women’s cricket event at the Asian Games.

In process of this knock, Shafali became the batter with most runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year. In 24 T20Is in 2026, Shafali has scored 863 runs at an average of 39.22 and a strike rate of 162.83, including a century and seven fifties, with a best score of 100 not out against Bangladesh in the semifinal.

She has surpassed South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, who has so far managed 824 this year in 24 matches at an average of 43.36 with a strike rate of 138.72, including two centuries and four fifties with a best score of 126 not out.

! 8️⃣6️⃣3️⃣ runs – the most by any player in Women’s T20Is in 2026. Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames… pic.twitter.com/CdUNmowgAg — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 22, 2026

The Indian opener’s performances in the knockout matches since the ICC 50-over World Cup 2025 final have been incredible. Since that 87-run knock against South Africa in the final, she has gone on an incredible run in T20Is.

* Asia Cup 2026 semifinal: 64 (40)

* Asia Cup 2026 final: 68 (39)

* Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal: 40 not out (15)

* Asian Games 2026 semifinal: 100 not out (49)

* Asian Games 2026 final: 48 (29).

In all she has scored 407 runs in six innings at an average of 101.75, including a century and three fifties. “We play to ensure that our flag flies high. There is no bigger feeling than this,” Shafali said after winning the gold medal.

The opener revealed that the team will go out for a dinner to celebrate the triumph. “Our target was to see the national flag being raised and I am so happy…We will have a team dinner to celebrate with each other. We will celebrate with family after reaching home,” she said.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma create world record

Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali are the first pair in women’s T20I to reach 4,000-plus runs as a pair, with 4,080 runs in 107 matches at an average of 39.23 and a run rate of 8.34, including six centuries and 26 half-century partnerships.

In the second spot are the UAE pair of Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (2,949 runs) followed by Australian pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney (2,720 runs).

“We were closer to the Village last time, not this time so couldn’t meet anyone but I wish all the athletes the best of luck,” Shafali said when asked about the experience of playing in the Asian Games.