Asian Games 2026: What will happen if Team India’s cricket semifinal is washed out due to rain, all scenarios EXPLAINED

Team India's semifinal match in Asian Games 2026 on Thursday can also be affected by rain in Nisshin, according to weather predictions.

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India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (left) arrives at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. (Photo: PTI)

Asian Games 2026: T20 World Cup champions Team India have booked their place in the semifinals of the men’s cricket event at Asian Games 2026 without even stepping on to the field. Shreyas Iyer’s side were given a ‘bye’ through to the quarterfinal for being the No. 1 seed and were scheduled to take on Afghanistan in their last 8 match at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Monday.

However, incessant rain and wet outfield meant that the India vs Afghanistan quarterfinal match was abandoned without a ball getting bowled. According to the rules in Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket event, if a match is abandoned, the higher-seeded team will be declared the winner and will progress to the next round.

The question of every Indian cricket fan’s mind is what will happen if India’s semifinal match on Thursday is also affected by rain. Team India are set to take part in the second semifinal match at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday with arch-rivals Pakistan set to play in the first semifinal match.

According to the draw, India will take on the winners of quarterfinal between Sri Lanka and Nepal in their semifinal match with the winners assured to win at least a silver medal by qualifying for the final. However, just like the quarterfinal, there is no provision for reserve day in the semifinal match as well.

INDIA ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMIS! ✅ The match is abandoned without a ball being bowled, and India progress to the semi-finals by virtue of their higher ICC ranking. Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.… pic.twitter.com/sDPGD9C9Gc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2026

Who will win if India’s semifinal match is abandoned?

Just like Monday, if India’s semifinal is affected by rain, the winner will be decided according to the pre-tournament seeding. India being the No. 1 seed are in no danger in this scenario. If the semifinal is abandoned, then they will be marching into the final.

If the gold medal match is also washed out due to rain, Team India can be declared winners without even playing a single match since they are the top seeds and defending gold medal winners as well.

In what will be concerning for the cricket fans, there is around 60 per cent possibility of rain in Nisshin on Thursday as well. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius with around 12 per cent possibility of thunderstorms as well.

Check Nisshin weather prediction for India’s Asian Games 2026 semifinal HERE…

Team India had won the gold medal in Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou when their gold medal match vs Afghanistan was washed out due to rain since they were the higher seed back then as well. Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who is part of T20I squad in Aichi-Nagoya as well, revealed the special feeling about standing on the podium.

“Both (playing for India in dedicated cricket events and in a multi-sporting event) are the same in terms of representing India. Whether you’re winning a trophy or a medal, it means the same,” Bishnoi was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

“But here, you’re not representing the BCCI; you’re representing India. So there’s a different feeling when you get to stand on the podium. You don’t get many opportunities to stand on a podium, and here you get to do that with a medal around your neck. It’s a great feeling,” the Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner said.

Team India cricketers travelled to Nagoya from Tokyo in Japan’s iconic bullet train and loved the experience. “We hadn’t come here before (Japan), so it’s been a good experience so far…We covered 400 kilometres in one hour and 13 minutes, so what could be better than that? You get to travel so quickly,” said Bishnoi.

Bishnoi said the players would love to watch other sports but have not had the time so far. “The Asian Games are definitely a different experience from the other series and World Cups. You get to see different sports and experience them as well. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do that so far because we’re staying a little away from the village. But we’ll try today, as we have tomorrow off, and explore some other sports as well,” the leg-spinner said.