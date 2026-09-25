Asian Games 2026: Who can face Team India in men’s quarterfinal match, Group A scenario EXPLAINED

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will face 2nd placed team of Group A in quarterfinal match at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday.

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Shreyas Iyer and coach VVS Laxman with India's Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mohamed Mallick in Tokyo. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games 2026: Defending champions Team India are set to open their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 on Monday after being given a ‘bye’ through to the quarterfinals. According to the draw, Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will have to face the second-placed team from Group A at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

India are the T20 World Cup 2026 champions and have won their last two T20I series against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan with a 3-0 margin. The Group A Points Table has become very interesting now after Nepal stunned Darwish Rasooli’s Afghanistan by five wickets on Friday.

With the win on Friday, both Nepal and Afghanistan have 2 points currently but the Afghans are currently in the No. 1 position thanks to their slightly superior net run-rate of 0.846 as compared to 0.842. Hosts Japan are currently in 3rd place in Group A after losing their first match against Afghanistan with a net run-rate of -2.400.

The final decision on India’s quarterfinal opponents will be taken after the final Group A match between Nepal and Japan on Saturday. A win for Nepal will take them to the top of the table with 4 points and help them avoid facing India in the last eight stages.

However, if Japan manage to somehow stun Nepal in their final group stages match, then Afghanistan will end up at the top and Nepal will have to face the Indian team. A Nepal win on Saturday will mean that we will have a fourth T20I match between India and Afghanistan this month after Shreyas Iyer’s side had thrashed them 3-0 in a T20I series in New Delhi.

Nepal defeating full members in men’s international cricket vs West Indies in 2025

vs West Indies in 2025

vs Afghanistan in 2026 Before Sep 2025 – Never

In last one year – 3 times*#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/RNJsJdeQPy — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 25, 2026

Kushal Bhartel, Rohit Paudel set up Nepal win

Meanwhile, Nepal produced a stunning all-round show to shock Afghanistan in their Group A opening match at the Korogi Sports Park. Batters Rohit Paudel (33 not out from 32 balls), Sundeep Jora (34 from 35 balls) and captain Dipendra Singh Airee (15 from 18) led the way for Nepal with the bat to chase down a modest 103 against a second-string Afghanistan side in a five-wicket win.

Bowling first, Nepal leg-spinner Kushal Bhurtel and left-arm finger spinner Lalit Rajbanshi shared seven Afghanistan wickets between them to keep them in check. Bhurtel claimed 4/21 with the ball in 4 overs with wickets of Faisal Kham Ahmadzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq and Afghan skipper Darwish Rasooli.

For the Afghans, Ahmadzai and Zadran top-scored with 30 runs respectively. Nepal, in reply, chased down the target with more than 2 over to spare.

Paudel remained unbeaten on 33 with 4 fours to guide Nepal home after the loss of five wickets.

Here are details about Team India’s Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal match…

When will Team India’s Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal match take place?

Team India’s Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal match will take place on Monday, September 28.

Where will Team India’s Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal match take place?

Team India’s Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal match will take place at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

What time will Team India’s Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal match take place?

Team India’s Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal match will begin at 1030am IST. The toss will take place at 10am IST.

How can I watch Team India’s Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal match LIVE on TV in India?

Team India’s Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal match will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming Team India’s Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal match in India?

Team India’s Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app.