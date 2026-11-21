Former India cricketer claims after Mohammed Siraj gets dropped, says ‘Gautam Gambhir not communal’

Former Indian cricketer reacts to Mohammed Siraj's omission from India XI, says Gautam Gambhir is not communal amid religious bias row.

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Ex-India cricketer backs Gambhir after Siraj's omission (Image - BCCI)

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan on Friday rejected Congress MP Imran Masood’s claims of religious bias against Mohammed Siraj. Masood made these claims after Siraj was not picked in India’s playing XI for the ongoing Test against New Zealand in Wellington. However, Wassan also questioned why the team dropped Siraj, who has helped India win many matches.

Wassan said he did not understand why Siraj was left out despite his good performances. He also said religion should not be linked to a team selection decision. According to him, such claims could create problems for Indian cricket and the country’s sports bodies.

“First, the team’s coach and management have made a call, and I back it, but whether it’s right or wrong, based on my cricket experience, I just don’t understand it. A bowler like Mohammed Siraj has played so many matches, and sitting him out means there must be some injury issue; if that’s not the case, then it was a blunder,” Wassan told ANI.

Wassan, who has played four Tests and nine ODIs for India, said Siraj did well in the last match. He also played the ODI before this Test. Wassan said he could not understand why Siraj was not picked.

“I don’t know what will happen in hindsight, but he was the match-winner in the previous match. And now not playing him in the next match? He also played the last ODI, so I feel he is ready and seemed to be in good form. So I couldn’t understand why this was done. Because Gautam Gambhir has a bit of a style; I feel he wants to prepare some new players, but not at the cost of disregarding those who brought us this far. That felt a bit strange to me,” he added.

However, Wassan rejected Imran Masood’s claims that Siraj was dropped because of his name and religion despite his good performances.

Speaking to ANI earlier, Masood had said, “It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is ‘Siraj’, and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear.”

Wassan said cricket decisions should not be linked to religion or politics. “But this second thing, this communal angle, I completely disagree with. Whatever it is, Gautam Gambhir is a strong personality but he is not communal, so I think this is completely wrong. This needs to be discussed properly,” he said.

“Because this is a slap in the face to all our sports and India’s institutions, because we have had many former captains, and when you know that there is no place for religion in sports, so I feel that these allegations and counter-allegations, and making this a political issue, is a very wrong thing. It feels a bit sad and hurtful, and I think all the players and Siraj himself must be thinking that dragging this issue out is ‘unnecessary’. This is not good for a good team, and for us as Indians collectively. It’s not a good thing,”