Auqib Nabi dismisses India teammate Kuldeep Yadav for his maiden County Championship wicket – WATCH

Auqib Nabi claimed his first County Championship wicket for Surrey by dismissing India teammate Kuldeep Yadav during the match against Yorkshire.

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Auqib Nabi celebrates after dismissing Kuldeep Yadav in the County Championship. (Photo: X)

India pacer Auqib Nabi opened his County Championship account in a memorable way as he picked up his first wicket for Surrey against Yorkshire at The Oval. The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler dismissed none other than his India teammate Kuldeep Yadav on Day 2 of the Division 1 match.

Nabi, who is playing his first County Championship game for Surrey, had to wait for his breakthrough after going wicketless on the opening day. His patience was finally rewarded when he removed Kuldeep during Yorkshire’s first innings.

Nabi dismisses Kuldeep for maiden County wicket

Kuldeep had spent some time at the crease before Nabi found his edge. The Indian spinner played at a delivery that was moving outside the off stump and got a thin edge.

The ball went towards second slip, where Ollie Pope completed the catch. Kuldeep was dismissed for 17 runs after facing 53 deliveries.

The wicket gave Nabi his first breakthrough in county cricket. He finished Yorkshire’s first innings with impressive figures of 1/33 from 15 overs, including three maiden overs.

Surrey shared a video of the dismissal on social media with the caption: “Auqib Nabi gets his first Surrey wicket as Kuldeep Yadav is caught at second slip by Ollie Pope.”

Auqib Nabi gets his first Surrey wicket as Kuldeep Yadav is caught at second slip by Ollie Pope. ✅ Yorkshire 170/8 at the Kia Oval. | #CountyChampionship pic.twitter.com/VXVuEeI4mA — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) September 3, 2026

Nabi making his mark in English conditions

Nabi joined Surrey on a short-term deal and is expected to play three County Championship matches. His stint is aimed at giving him valuable experience of playing red-ball cricket in English conditions.

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The 29-year-old pacer had an outstanding domestic season with Jammu and Kashmir before making the move to England. He took 60 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign and played a major role in the team’s maiden title win.

His performances also earned him recognition at the national level. Nabi was named in India’s squad as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, although he did not feature in either match.

Three Indians in Surrey playing XI

Nabi’s Surrey stint has also created a notable moment in County Championship history. He was named in the playing XI alongside India teammates KL Rahul and Mahipal Lomror.

This became the first known instance of three Indian players featuring for the same county side in a first-class match.

Kuldeep, meanwhile, is representing Yorkshire and has also joined the English county side to gain more experience in red-ball cricket.