Auqib Nabi replaces Prasidh Krishna from India’s ODI squad after latter’s hamstring injury

India's Auqib Nabi bowls a delivery during the second ODI match against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been added to India’s squad for the first three ODIs of the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the entire series with a hamstring injury.

Nabi was already in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs, and now he will be available for selection from the first match, which will be played in Auckland on November 4.

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“The right-arm pacer, who was initially in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series, will be a part of the Indian squad from the start of the ODI series,” the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a release.

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer recently played in a four-day game for India A against New Zealand A at Lincoln, picking up six wickets across two innings.

Nabi made his ODI debut last month against the West Indies at Guwahati, but conceded 84 runs in 8.5 overs. India had chased down a 400-plus target in the second ODI after skipper Shubman Gill made a double hundred.

India’s updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI) and Auqib Nabi.

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs

Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK and VC), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [wicketkeeper], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

Where does the T20I series stand?

India have taken a 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand after winning the first three matches before suffering an 87-run defeat in the fourth T20I at Auckland on October 30. With one match remaining, India have already sealed the series but will look to finish with a 4-1 score line.

India began the series with a thrilling four-wicket win in Christchurch on October 22. Chasing 226, India registered their highest successful T20I run chase, reaching the target with two balls remaining. Sanju Samson scored 67, while Naman Dhir remained unbeaten on 42 off 15 balls.

The visitors won the second T20I by four wickets, chasing New Zealand’s 180/5 with one ball to spare. India showed composure in another close finish to take a 2-0 lead.

The third match in Wellington was a one-sided contest. New Zealand posted 198/3, with Daryl Mitchell scoring an unbeaten 89. However, Abhishek Sharma smashed 113 off just 38 balls, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed 45. India chased down the target in just 13.2 overs to win by six wickets and seal the series.

New Zealand finally got a win in the fourth T20I at Auckland. Glenn Phillips scored 107 off 49 balls, while Michael Bracewell made 65 as the hosts posted 259/7. India struggled in the chase and were restricted to 172/9, losing by 87 runs.

The fifth and final T20I will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 1. New Zealand will look to end the series with another win, while India will aim to finish the tour’s T20I leg on a positive note. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.