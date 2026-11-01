Australia drop to third in WTC standings after 2-1 series loss to South Africa

Australia have dropped to third place in the WTC standings after losing their Test series 2-1 to South Africa. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Australia's WTC Ranking takes a hit after South Africa series loss (Image- ICC)

Australia have suffered a huge blow after losing the three-match Test series against South Africa 2-1. They lost the final Test in Cape Town which also sealed the series. This loss saw Australia slip to third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. They have been replaced by South Africa at the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings too.

New Zealand now sit top of the WTC table with South Africa second. India, currently fourth, will get a chance to move up when they play two-match Test series against New Zealand in November and December.

South Africa now have 71.43 points on the WTC table, with Australia on 69.23. Australia were well placed on 80 points before the series began.

World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings

Position Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT 1 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 0 52 72.22 2 South Africa 7 5 2 0 0 60 71.43 3 Australia 13 9 4 0 0 108 69.23 4 India 11 5 4 2 0 68 51.52 5 Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 0 40 47.62 6 England 16 7 8 1 14 74 38.54 7 Sri Lanka 6 1 2 3 0 24 33.33 8 West Indies 13 3 8 2 2 42 26.92 9 Pakistan 9 2 7 0 19 5 4.63

New Zealand remain at the top with 72.22 points while India are on 51.52 points. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was delighted to see his team become the No. 1 Test side.

“That [No.1 ranking] is exceptional. I think that’s obviously been a part of our ambition as a team,” Bavuma said.

He also said that winning the series was one of the biggest moments for his team. “Every time you get an opportunity to come up against Australia, you savour that. I don’t think I’ve been involved in a better series. So yeah, this is definitely there at No.1 [best Test win].”

Australia will now try to make a comeback when they play a four-match Test series against New Zealand. The series will start on December 9 in Perth. All four matches will be played in Australia. After losing the series against South Africa, Australia will look to forget this defeat and play better cricket. They will aim to win the series and get back to winning ways in front of their home fans.

South Africa, meanwhile, will get a two-week break before playing their next series. They will host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in November. The Proteas will go into the series with confidence after beating Australia 2-1. They are also the current World Test Championship winners. South Africa won the title at Lord’s last year and will now look to continue their good form against Bangladesh.