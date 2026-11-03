Axar Patel has lacked consistency, he’s bowler who needs assistance from pitch, says Maninder Singh | EXCLUSIVE

Former India spinner Maninder Singh opens up on Indian slow bowlers Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav ahead of five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand.

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Team India all-rounder Axar Patel. (Photo: ANI)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st ODI: Team India will begin a five-match ODI series against New Zealand with the first game at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. The one area of concern will be the spin bowling department for Shubman Gill’s side with Kuldeep Yadav benched and all-rounder Axar Patel’s form trailing off in the recent T20I series.

The Delhi Capitals captain and all-rounder claimed only 3 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 52.66 and economy-rate of 10.53. With the BCCI selectors looking beyond Ravindra Jadeja in the ODI format, Axar’s role becomes critical in the road to ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa.

Even with the bat, Axar Patel could only manage 42 runs in 4 games at an average of just 14. Former India spinner Maninder Singh spoke exclusively to India.com website about fellow left-arm spinner, India’s spin bowling resources and the guile of New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner in the build-up to the India vs New Zealand ODI series.

“Axar Patel has lacked consistency in all formats of the game but the team management has confidence in him. It is natural that if you play as an all-rounder and you are not performing in one area of the game, it can affect the other. For me, he never inspired any confidence with his batting. He had scored a couple of fifties in ODI cricket but then couldn’t keep up the consistent run,” Maninder Singh told India.com website on Tuesday.

“Speaking about his bowling, Axar is the kind of bowler who needs help from the pitch. He is ‘flatter’ kind of spinner and needs assistance from the pitch to succeed and claim wickets,” Maninder said about Axar Patel.

The 61-year-old former left-arm spinner turned out in 35 Tests and 59 ODI matches for Team India in his career. He claimed 88 Test wickets and 66 in ODI cricket as well.

Jinks is just as excited as the fans to see the iconic Ro-Ko back in ODI action, bringing their magic to New Zealand! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI on 4th Nov, 7:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 2, 2026

Mystery for me why Kuldeep Yadav is not playing for India: Maninder Singh

Just like another former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju, even Maninder Singh was shocked that Kuldeep Yadav was on the bench throughout the T20I series. Maninder believes team management lacks confidence in Kuldeep’s ability.

“It is a mystery for me why Kuldeep Yadav is not playing for India currently. We all know how effective wrist spinners can be in all formats of the game. In the five-Test series against England last year, if Kuldeep had been playing in the all the games, I believe Shubman Gill’s side could have won with a 3-1 margin,” Maninder Singh said.

“Chinaman bowlers are really rare in world cricket. He reminds me of Murali Kartik, who was bowling well but came into the side when Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were captains. Both Tendulkar and Ganguly were great players of left-arm spin and probably felt that Kartik wouldn’t trouble batter as they were able to play him effortlessly. I think Kuldeep Yadav similarly doesn’t have the confidence of Indian management,” he added.

Mitchell Santner is very ‘street-smart’ bowler: Maninder Singh

While Axar Patel struggled in the T20I series, New Zealand captain and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was simply phenomenal as the home team ended the series with a 3-2 loss. Santner ended up as the leading wicket-taker in a high-scoring series with 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 15.55 and an economy rate of just 7.36.

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder has claimed 139 wickets in 129 ODI games and also scored 1648 runs in the format at an average of 27.01 with 3 fifties.

“Santner is a very ‘street-smart’ bowler. The use of his front arm is almost non-existent. He has a high-arm action and can get turn on helpful pitches. He has worked to bowl to every Indian batter differently. He has studied India closely and done a lot of homework by watching videos,” Maninder said about Santner.

(Watch India Tour of New Zealand 2026- New Zealand vs. India – 1st ODI on Wednesday, 4th November 2026, from 7:30 AM live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada), Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha)