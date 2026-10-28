Ayush Badoni hits back-to-back Ranji Trophy double centuries after India A snub

After scoring 217 against Gujarat, the batter hit an unbeaten 210 against Jharkhand to strengthen his case for a return to the India A setup

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File photo of Ayush Badoni. (Photo: IANS)

Delhi captain Ayush Badoni has responded to his omission from the India A squad with two consecutive double centuries in the Ranji Trophy. The 26-year-old continued his strong run of form on Tuesday, scoring an unbeaten 210 against Jharkhand in Ranchi after making 217 against Gujarat in the previous match.

Badoni’s latest knock has put him in a select group of batters to score double centuries in consecutive first-class matches. He is only the third Delhi batter to achieve the feat, joining Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, who accomplished it while playing for India.

Badoni had been a regular member of the India A setup until the tour of Sri Lanka in August. However, he was left out of the squads for the home series against Australia A and the ongoing New Zealand tour. The exclusion disappointed him but has given him extra motivation to perform in domestic cricket.

Delhi coach Devender Sharma said Badoni was hurt by the decision to leave him out of the India A side.

“He told me that he was very disappointed after being dropped from the India A side. I told him that if he performs this season, the India call-up will definitely come,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

Sharma added that Badoni needed to score consistently instead of relying on one big innings. The coach also said he had reminded the batter to convert his century into a double hundred in the previous match.

Badoni has made significant progress in red-ball cricket after establishing himself as a useful player in the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 and has since produced several important knocks, but has yet to secure a regular place in the senior Indian team.

His coach believes the batter has the technique to succeed at the highest level. Sharma also pointed to improvements in Badoni’s shot selection and his ability to adjust from T20 cricket to the longer format.

Former India coach WV Raman, who worked with Badoni during his Under-19 days, said the batter’s development had not been as smooth as that of some of his contemporaries. However, he believes Badoni always had the talent to score big runs.

Badoni’s latest double century came after he and Sumit Mathur helped Delhi declare at 515/7 against Jharkhand. Mathur remained unbeaten on 150, while Badoni finished on 210 not out.

Delhi will hope their captain continues this form through the Ranji Trophy season.