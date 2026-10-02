Ayush Mhatre reveals Rohit Sharma’s advice that helped India win U19 World Cup 2026

Ayush Mhatre reveals how Rohit Sharma's advice helped him lead India to a record sixth U19 World Cup title in 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Rohit Sharma's advice helped Ayush Mhatre win U19 World Cup

India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre has spoken about the advice he got from former India captain Rohit Sharma after taking charge of the team.

Mhatre made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2025. He was later named India’s U19 captain for the 2026 U19 World Cup. Mhatre and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played important roles as India won the tournament.

India beat England by 100 runs in the final to win the U19 World Cup for a record sixth time. Mhatre’s leadership and batting were also important during India’s successful campaign.

Speaking to former India opener Aakash Chopra on his podcast, Ayush Mhatre said he first sent a message to Rohit Sharma after becoming the U19 captain.

Mhatre later met Rohit at his home and asked him for advice on how to lead the team. He wanted to learn from Rohit’s experience and understand how to handle the responsibility of being a captain.

“After the IPL, I was named U-19 captain. I had not much idea about it. So I texted Rohit bhai. He had told me I could call or message him whenever I wanted to talk during the IPL. He called me then. I told him I wanted to meet and talk. He told me to come to his home. Then I sat and spoke a lot with him,” said Mhatre.

“He explained things to me very well and how to handle the team as a captain and all of that. He took the time and spoke well. He spoke for half an hour to my dad as well. He is humble and always available to talk,” he added.

Ayush Mhatre is seen as one of India’s young cricket talents and is known for his attacking batting. Chennai Super Kings picked him in 2025, and he has since been part of the five-time IPL champions.

Mhatre also spoke about his first meeting with former India captain MS Dhoni. He said he was a little nervous and did not feel confident about going up to Dhoni and talking to him.

“I saw Mahi bhai live for the first time and I actually got scared. Even now, it is there a bit. He talks freely, but he is a legend. I wanted to get a picture with him but could not understand how to approach him. It was the last day of the trials, and then I just went. I got a picture with him then. I did not talk to him as such. It was only the picture,” he said.