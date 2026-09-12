Babar Azam creates HISTORY, becomes only second asian to achieve THIS feat as Pakistan set England 130-run target

Babar Azam created history by reaching 2,000 WTC runs as Pakistan posted 449 to set England a 130-run target in the third and final Test.

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Babar Azam during Pakistan’s third Test against England at Edgbaston. (Photo: X)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam created history on Friday by becoming only the second Asian cricketer to score 2,000 runs as captain in the World Test Championship. He reached the milestone during his knock of 76 in the third Test against England at Edgbaston.

Babar is the fourth player overall to achieve this feat. He joins England’s Joe Root and Ben Stokes along with Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne. Babar took just 41 innings to get there, making him the third-fastest after Root and Karunaratne (both 40 innings).

Most runs as captain in World Test Championship:

Joe Root (England) – 3060 runs in 66 innings

Ben Stokes (England) – 2182 runs in 71 innings

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) – 2160 runs in 45 innings

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 2015 runs in 41 innings

Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) – 1994 runs in 64 innings

Virat Kohli (India) – 1349 runs in 37 innings

Babar’s 76 came off 103 balls and included 11 fours and one six. It was his first half-century of the series. He came in at 125 for 3 and looked comfortable at first before England’s short-ball plan finally got him out, caught fine off Josh Tongue.

Pakistan post 449 and set England a target

Pakistan showed real fight on Friday and posted 449 in their second innings. They now lead England by 129 runs, setting the hosts a target of 130 runs for victory on Day 4.

Shan Masood led the resistance with a determined 95. Opener Azan Awais scored 59 and shared a 125-run stand with Masood for the third wicket – Pakistan’s first century partnership of the entire series. Babar then added 76, his first fifty of the series, and helped the total grow.

Debutant Razaullah steals the show

The biggest surprise came from debutant Razaullah. Batting at number 9, the 21-year-old smashed a rapid 81 off just 63 balls. He hit nine sixes, equalling the record for most sixes by a Test debutant. Razaullah and Mohammad Abbas (42) put on an amazing 121-run stand for the ninth wicket that frustrated England completely.

Razaullah earlier took four wickets with the ball in England’s first innings. His all-round show has been the highlight of an otherwise tough tour for Pakistan.

England still favourites but face a chase

England had dominated the first two days after bowling Pakistan out for 133 and scoring 453 themselves. On Day 3, however, they could not finish the job quickly. Ollie Robinson and the pace attack kept creating chances, but Pakistan’s lower order refused to give up.

England will now chase 130 runs on the fourth morning. While the target looks small, Pakistan’s improved batting display has at least made the final day interesting. Babar’s historic milestone and Razaullah’s fearless hitting gave Pakistan fans something positive to cheer in a difficult series.