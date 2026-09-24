Bad news for Ajit Agarkar ahead of ODI series against West Indies, BCCI official says THIS about future of Indian chief selector

Ajit Agarkar's three-year-long tenure as the chairman of senior selection committee is set to come to an end on October 4.

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BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia (left) and Ajit Agarkar. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026 ODIs: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as the chairman of men’s senior selection committee is almost certain to come to an end next week. Agarkar, who took over as the chief selector more than three years back in July 2023 from Chetan Sharma, has in all likelihood picked his final squads for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies starting on Sunday.

The former India and Mumbai fast bowler was eligible to get an extension of up to one year but that is now unlikely to happen. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia made it clear on Wednesday that decision over the next chairman of selectors will be taken after October 4, the day when Agarkar’s BCCI contract comes to an end.

Read more: Gautam Gambhir says Shubman Gill lucky to have senior figures Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli around him ahead of 1st ODI against West Indies

Saikia has been at loggerheads with Agarkar after he openly declared his support for Rohit Sharma after the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. It was reported that Agarkar-led selection committee didn’t have former India captain and opener in their plans for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2027 and wanted the Mumbai Indians batter to announce his international retirement.

Agarkar on September 18 had conveyed to the BCCI that he does not wish to seek an extension to his three-year contract as the chairman of the Indian men’s senior selection committee. “As far as Ajit Agarkar is concerned, his tenure is going to be over on 4th of October and we have sufficient time till 4th,” Saikia was quoted as saying PTI news agency.

“We are going to take a decision regarding the vacant position which will be there after 4th of October. Once any decision is taken by BCCI, we will definitely announce it in public domain,” the BCCI secretary added.

BIG UPDATE ON BCCI CHIEF SELECTOR Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as India’s Chief Selector will officially end on October 4, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed. The BCCI will announce the new Chief Selector after October 4. Parthiv Patel’s name is reportedly being… pic.twitter.com/XT9CP348Iu — Ravi (@ravimane53) September 24, 2026

Saikia also hoped that the Indian men’s team would repeat the feat of the women’s side which won the gold medal in the cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. “We are very proud, the country is rejoicing their stupendous victory. The women’s team has really done well and they are continuing their winning streak for more than one year,” Saikia said.

“As far as men’s (team) is concerned, we are starting the campaign from 28th and the final match is on 3rd. We hope that the men will also follow the same pathway which the women’s team has laid in Japan. I hope the country will have another golden opportunity to rejoice on October 3,” he added.

Big calls in Ajit Agarkar’s tenure

Agarkar had made some tough calls in his tenure as the chairman of selectors and was instrumental in dropping Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the Indian Test side last year which led to their retirements from the format. He also replaced Rohit Sharma as Indian ODI captain with Shubman Gill, just months after he led India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title.

Agarkar-led selection committee also dropped and replaced Suryakumar Yadav as Indian T20I skipper with Shreyas Iyer after the former won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in March this year.