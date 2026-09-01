Bad news for Babar Azam’s Pakistan ahead of 3rd Test vs England, THIS star cricketer has decided to…

Big trouble for Babar Azam's side ahead of the final Test against England as a star cricketer has decided to take a big decision. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Big trouble for Pakistan team ahead of final Test vs England

Pakistan is playing a three-match Test series against England. In this series, two matches out of three have been played. The result came in the favor of the hosts as they showcased a impressive performance and maintained their dominance over Pakistan in the series.

After this major setback, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has given his resignation from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) national selection committee. According to Geo News, Misbah-ul-haq’s close ones revealed that he had told the PCB about his decision. Now, he is expected to complete his notice period before leaving the position.

Misbha stpes down as PCB faces questions over team selection

Ahead of this massive decision, Pakistan’s team made some big changes in the selection committee’s role. Some reports also claimed that Misbah-ul-Haw was not consulted about the changes, even though he was not part of the national selection committee. Not only this, the PCB also removed seven players from the Test squad before the third Test against England at Edgbaston, which is starting on September 9.

Before this decision of Misbah-ul-Haq, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif criticized the board and the management for poor selection. “Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team and how it’s the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years.”

“Nobody is talking about the worst selection committee and coaches. If you combine these issues, you will get the answer to your question. You will know who has ruined this team,” he added.

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam also failed to perform well in the Test against England. As a captain and player, he let the team’s and management hopes down. After a poor showdown in the second Test, he is still looking for a big and impactful innings from his bat.

The visitors have a last chance to win the third and final Test against England. It will help them to end the series on a positive note.

Pakistan squad for Birmingham Test against England: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Ubaid Shah.