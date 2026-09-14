Bad news for chief selector Ajit Agarkar ahead of India vs West Indies 2026 series, BCCI have…

The BCCI selectors are set to meet on September 16 to pick the Indian squads for ODI and T20I series against West Indies beginning later this month.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/bad-news-for-chief-selector-ajit-agarkar-ahead-of-india-vs-west-indies-2026-series-bcci-have-decided-to-have-discussions-about-extension-8523825/ Copy

BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are set to meet later this week to pick the squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies starting on September 27. But a major question on the sidelines of the selection committee meeting will be the future of Chairman of men’s senior selection committee, Ajit Agarkar.

The former India pacer has held the position as the chief selector’s position for the last couple of years and his contract is set to end at the end of September. Agarkar’s absence from the BCCI review meeting in Mumbai earlier this month has set the tongues wagging whether he will be given a much-awaited extension till the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 next year.

According to a report in Sportstar website, the BCCI office-bearers led by Secretary Devajit Saikia are set to have a round of discussions with Agarkar this week ahead of the selection committee meeting to pick the squad for West Indies white-ball series.

“Both parties are looking at extension and we are hoping that the few teething issues can be sorted at the earliest,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by BCCI website.

The fate of Ajit Agarkar as chairman of India’s senior men’s selection committee will be decided within the next 48 hours, with the BCCI set to deliberate on his contract renewal. pic.twitter.com/QkDJzXeiro — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) September 13, 2026

Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector is scheduled to end this month but he is eligible to continue for another year under the BCCI rules and regulations. However, the bad news for the former Mumbai pacer is that the selectors and other BCCI officials have been involved in a ‘cold war’ for the last couple of month.

According to the report in Sportstar website, Agakar’s tenure could come up for discussion as the selection committee will meet on September 16 to pick the squad for the West Indies series. It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma will make it into the squad for the three-match ODI series after speculation emerged about his future ahead of the third ODI vs England at Lord’s in July this year.

Rohit silenced his critics with a brilliant ton in the final ODI match at Lord’s although Team India lost the series 2-1. The selectors will also be meeting later this month to select the squad for all-format tour of New Zealand in October.

Shubman Gill-led India will take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting in Thiruvananthapuram, with the remaining two matches to be held at Guwahati (September 30) and Mullanpur (October 3).