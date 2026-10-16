Bad news for Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027 as Mitchell Starc maybe unavailable

Delhi Capitals may face trouble in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 as their star pacer, Mitchell Starc's availability is uncertain in this tournament.

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Mitchell Starc's availability is uncertain in IPL 2027 for DC

Every cricket fan is ready for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season as the tournament will move to its 20th season in 2027. Many franchises have made some important steps ahead of the season, as franchises like Delhi Capitals have traded some players to the squad for this year’s edition.

Ahead of this season, many franchises could face a setback as the teams might have problems with the Australian players, as Cricket Australia is also dealing with a busy schedule. It will also be a difficult call for Australian stars to choose between the Indian Premier League (IPL) or international cricket.

Speaking about the Australian players’ schedule, the Australian players will be associated with the special 150th anniversary Test against England, which will begin on March 11, 2027, and the upcoming popular Ashes series.

Meanwhile, star Australian player, who is known for his incredible bowling performances and wicket-taking ability, Mitchell Starc. The left-arm Australian pacer plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, Mitchell Starc already shared his thoughts about his participation for Delhi Capitals in the tournament. Starc is not clear about his participation in DC.

Mitchell Starc has already shared his participation update in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. “I’ve had a few discussions. Nothing’s concrete as yet.”

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald spoke about the difficulty of managing players’ IPL commitments alongside their duties for the national team. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said the IPL is a high-quality T20 tournament that helps players improve their skills. However, he also stressed that managing players’ fitness and workload must remain a top priority.

“I know people will start talking about the IPL and filling that time. The IPL is part of our management plan for a lot of our players, and to expose our best players in what I believe is the best competition in terms of T20 cricket has its performance benefits as well. You’ve just got to balance that out.”

Australia has several big tournaments coming up, including a possible World Test Championship final, an away Ashes series and the next World Cup. Keeping players fit is a major concern for the coaching and medical teams, especially when it comes to fast bowlers. Head coach Andrew McDonald said the pacers need proper rest to stay fit and perform well throughout a busy season.

“Country versus franchise and all that… the important part of this period is that we’re allowing our fast bowlers to reset their body, get everything in order to give themselves the best opportunity across the 20 or 21 games that everyone talks about.”