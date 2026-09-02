Bad news for Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar before Afghanistan T20 series, BCCI have called for…

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has called for an important meeting in Mumbai on Thursday with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir also expected to attend.

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India head coach Gautam Gambhir (centre) and chief selector Ajit Agarkar (right). (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have called for a much-delayed review of Team India, their support staff and the senior selection committee in Mumbai on Thursday. The review was expected to be held in the month of July after India’s 2-0 and 4-0 losses in back-to-back T20I series against Ireland and England but the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has finally called for this meeting on September 3.

The BCCI review meeting is expected to be attended by head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Head of Centre of Excellence (CoE) VVS Laxman, according to a report in Dainik Jagran newspaper.

“In the meeting, the team management will present their case to the BCCI regarding their needs and future plans. In particular, the inability to field the right team on important tours due to the constant stream of injured players will be a key topic of discussion,” the Dainik Jagran report stated.

NO AGARKAR EXIT YET – BCCI BACKS GAMBHIR-AGARKAR COMBINATION – A section of the BCCI is reportedly happy with the coordination between Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir. – Some believe VVS Laxman could be given the Chief Selector role alongside his CoE responsibilities. -… pic.twitter.com/HRnzeubjDh — Sam (@cricsam02) September 2, 2026

Apart from this, the BCCI will also take stock of the T20I series losses against Ireland and England apart from the frequent injuries to the top Indian cricketers. The Board is expected to take decisions keeping in mind India’s upcoming overseas tour to New Zealand in October.

“Just days before selecting the team for the Sri Lanka tour, even the Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar wasn’t aware of the fact that Jasprit Bumrah was unfit. He had even sent an email to CoE about this,” the Dainik Jagran report stated.

Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana availability to be clear next week

The BCCI announced the squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan beginning in New Delhi on September 13. However, four top cricketers – Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana – have been selected ‘subject to fitness’. But their fitness status and their availability for the series will only be clear on September.

“The team management wants to take five-six Indian pacers for the New Zealand tour. Names like Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Akash Deep have been discussed. The meeting may also discuss these bowlers availability and fitness,” the report added.

Ajit Agarkar’s extension as Chief Selector to be discussed in BCCI AGM

Apart from this, the tenure of Chairman of India’s men’s senior selection committee Ajit Agarkar is set to end in September. The BCCI haven’t communicated whether the former India pacer will be given an extension in his role till the ODI World Cup 2027.

According to the report, Agarkar is now likely to get an extension in his role as BCCI are satisfied with communication between him and head coach Gautam Gambhir. “Agarkar’s contract extension is likely to be discussed at BCCI’s AGM on the September 18th. However, an important indication is that while the board has indeed called for applications for the junior selection committee, no applications have been called for the senior selection committee yet,” the report stated.