Bad news for Hardik Pandya as fresh injury delays his return to cricket

Major setback for star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has suffered a fresh injury, which delays his return to cricket. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Hardik Pandya suffers fresh injury, return delayed

Hardik Pandya has suffered a new injury setback as he is feeling pain in his right calf. At the same time, fast bowler Harshit Rana’s rehab has also been delayed because of fever, sore throat and cold. The latest update was reported by Dainik Jagran.

Hardik was doing well in his recovery before this problem. He had completed his bowling, batting and fielding work and had no pain. He also took part in a match simulation on September 17 and finished it without any problem.

However, during another match simulation on September 19, Hardik felt pain in his right calf. Because of this, the session was stopped as a safety measure.

An MRI scan later showed very mild swelling inside the bone. The report pointed towards right medial tibial stress syndrome. Hardik has now been advised to take proper treatment and rest.

As per the report, Hardik will undergo treatment and take vitamin D supplements for six to eight weeks. His rehab will start with light exercises. He will then slowly move to running, cricket drills and full match practice.

Hardik’s return will now depend on how well he recovers. The team management will keep a close watch on his fitness before allowing him to return to full cricket activities.

Harshit Rana is also facing a delay in his return. The fast bowler suffered a strain in his left thigh during a match simulation on September 7. An MRI scan showed a minor strain.

He was asked to follow a controlled workload for three weeks before slowly returning to cricket. The plan was to start his bowling this week and then increase his workload step by step.

However, Harshit has now developed fever, a sore throat and cold. He has been told to recover fully before starting his rehab again.

Both Hardik and Harshit will now have to wait before returning to full training. Their recovery will be closely watched as the team prepares for its upcoming matches.