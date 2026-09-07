Bad news for Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India ahead of possible Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi will…

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will face winners of Bangladesh vs UAE match in the first semifinal match of ACC Women Asia Cup 2026.

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PCB chief and ACC President Mohsin Naqvi (left). (Photo: IANS)

ACC Women Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India women cricket team are one win away from entering the ACC Women Asia Cup 2026 final as they await the winner of match between Bangladesh and UAE on Tuesday to face in the first semifinal match in Dubai on Thursday. The Indians booked their berth in the semifinal from Group after their massive seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan women team – bundling them out for only 55 on Saturday.

The two teams continued their ‘no-handshake’ policy after the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Saturday. Both Indian men’s and women team have decided that there will be no ‘handshakes’ with any Pakistan cricketers in the aftermath of Pahalgam terrorist attack and India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ last year.

There is, however, some bad news for the Indian team as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) plans to once again handover the trophy to the winning side after the Asia Cup 2026 final.

According to a report in Pakistan’s Geo Sport website, not only is Naqvi planning to attend the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 13, but he has also been named the ‘chief guest’ of the final. It virtually means that the winner’s trophy will be handed over by Naqvi, who is currently the Interior Minister of Pakistan as well.

Carrying the positive momentum forward Captain Harmanpreet Kaur on the takeaways from #TeamIndia‘s league stage wins – By @mihirlee_58 #WomensAsiaCup | @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/RW5IonRgWj — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 7, 2026

It will be interesting to see what will happen if Harmanpreet Kaur’s side manage to win back the Asia Cup title on Sunday – something they might be able to achieve considering that they hold an unbeaten record currently in the Group stages.

“It was a very important game for us. We talk about being ruthless, so very happy. All the bowlers have been outstanding, stuck to the plans, read the pitch well and executed well,” Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the post-match presentation ceremony on Saturday.

“It is very important to keep the standards high. I know what this team brings to the table. As far as losing three wickets is concerned, it can happen. Pakistan have a good bowling attack,” Harmanpreet added.

Suryakumar Yadav refused to accept Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

India men’s cricket team led by Suryakumar Yadav managed to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan not once but three times in the Asia Cup 2025 edition. The tournament was an emotionally charged-up affair where Pakistan at once stage almost decided to pull out of their second match against Team India due to the ‘no handshake’ policy.

There were unprecedented scenes after the Asia Cup 2025 final as Mohsin Naqvi was on the stage for nearly an hour after the final but the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from him. The PCB chief subsequently left the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with the Asia Cup trophy and Team India have not received the trophy since then.

There have been multiple dialogues between BCCI officials along with their Asian Cricket Council counterparts but the trophy remains locked up in ACC headquarters in Dubai. We can have a similar situation if India Women cricket team can win the 2026 final on Sunday.