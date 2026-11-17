Bad news for Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, Travis Head set to skip IPL 2027 season

Australian opener Travis Head has informed Sunrisers Hyderabad that he will be unavailable next year just hours before IPL 2027 Retention Day deadline on Tuesday.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad and Australia opener Travis Head. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027 Retention Day: Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad have received the worst possible news with their star opening batting Travis Head set to skip the upcoming IPL 2027 season. Head, who is one half of famed ‘Travishek’ with Abhishek Sharma, had been retained by SRH for Rs 14 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season.

Just hours ahead of IPL 2027 Retention Day deadline at 6pm IST, a report in Cricinfo website stated that Head has decided to pull out of the T20 league next year to ‘dial down on his workload’. Most Australian players are expected to be unavailable for majority of IPL 2027 to focus on ODI World Cup 2027 and the Ashes next year.

NO MORE ABHISHEK SHARMA & TRAVIS HEAD OPENING TOGETHER IN IPL 2027. – Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head will no longer be seen opening together for SRH in IPL 2027.

– Travis Head is set to miss IPL 2027 to manage his workload, keeping the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. Huge Blow For SRH !

https://t.co/Bbxj70rlPC — lndian Sports Network (@IS_Netwrk29) November 17, 2026

With Head pulling out, SRH are set to get Rs 14 crore boost to the IPL 2027 auction purse. The IPL 2027 player auction is set to take place in Goa on December 16. Head’s decision is not really a major surprise as Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had to Cricinfo earlier this year that there is lot of ‘important priority cricket for Australia’ in 2027.

Travis Head part of SRH since IPL 2024

The 32-year-old Australia opener returned to the Indian Premier League in IPL 2024 when he was bought by SRH after a gap of 7 years. He has scored 1556 runs in 53 matches in IPL at a strike-rate of 170.05 with 1 hundred and 10 fifties in his career. In IPL 2026, Head had scored 410 runs in 15 matches at an average of 27.33 with a strike-rate of 170.12 with 2 fifties.

Kavya Maran’s SRH had first bought Head for Rs 6.8 crore at the IPL 2024 player auction. After going unsold in IPL 2023 auction, Head notched up 567 runs at a strike-rate of 191.55 with an average of over 40 to lift the Sunrisers into the IPL 2024 final.

SRH were the second franchise for Head, who had previously played 10 matches at Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Overall at SRH, Head has piled up 1351 runs in 43 matches at a strike rate of 176.14 and an average of 32.95.

The opening pair of ‘Travishek’ are the second-most successful pair for SRH (after Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner), scoring 1892 runs in 42 innings at an average of 46.14 maintaining a run-rate of 12.27 runs per over – the best in IPL history.

Ahead of IPL 2027 Retention Day, SRH have already traded leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari to Delhi Capitals to acquire left-arm seamer T Natarajan apart form Harshal Patel move to Gujarat Titans for Rs 4 crore. They have also got the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis from Chennai Super Kings in exchange of Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.