Bad news for Mitchell Santner’s NZ ahead of 2nd ODI at Wellington, Devon Conway ruled out of series

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has been replaced by Nick Kelly after being ruled out of India series due to a concussion suffered earlier this week.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/bad-news-for-mitchell-santner-nz-ahead-of-2nd-odi-at-wellington-devon-conway-ruled-out-of-series-8542649/ Copy

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of ODI series vs India. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs NZ 2026 2nd ODI: Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand are already 1-0 down in the five-match ODI series against Team India after their five-wicket loss in the rain-hit first match at the Eden Park in Auckland earlier this week. To add to their batting woes ahead of the second game at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of the series due to a concussion.

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Conway had suffered a concussion after colliding with pacer Matt Henry while attempting a catch during training session ahead of the first ODI match at Eden Park on Tuesday. Both Conway and Henry were treated by medical staff at Eden Park and got head injury assessments as well.

Initially Conway had been ruled out of the first ODI in Auckland. But New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that Conway will now miss remaining four matches of the series as well.

INJURY HIT NEW ZEALAND vs INDIA IN ODIs: – Devon Conway ruled out of ODI series

– Rachin Ravindra ruled out of ODI series

– Mark Chapman ruled out of ODI series

– Zak Foulkes ruled out of ODI series

– Will O’Rourke ruled out of ODI series

– Ben Sears ruled out of ODI series https://t.co/LO7CaT4cN0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 6, 2026

With Conway ruled out of the series, batter Nick Kelly has been called up from the New Zealand A squad for the ODI series. “Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs against India after sustaining a concussion while fielding during training on Tuesday.Left-handed batter Nick Kelly, who was selected for ODIs four and five, will assemble with the squad today in Wellington to replace Conway,” a NZC statement on Friday read.

Matt Henry cleared to play

NZC also added that Henry has been cleared of concussion and is in contention to return to New Zealand’s XI for the second ODI. “Matt Henry, who was involved in the fielding mishap with Conway, has been cleared of concussion. Auckland Aces batter Dale Phillips will replace Kelly in the New Zealand A squad for the final four day match against India A starting on Saturday,” the statement addd.

Conway is the latest addition to New Zealand’s list of injured players, with batters Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra having already been ruled out of the five-match ODI series with hamstring and shoulder injuries. New Zealand batting collapsed to 185 all-out in the opening match with Arshdeep Singh picked up four wickets while Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj claimed three and two wickets respectively.

The 35-year-old Conway has scored 1692 runs in 43 ODI matches at an average of 43.38 with 5 centuries and 6 fifties till date.

New Zealand squad (games 1-3): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner

New Zealand squad (games 4 and 5): Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young