Bad news for New Zealand ahead of 4th T20I vs India at Auckland, pacer Lockie Ferguson ruled out of series

New Zealand fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry have been ruled out of the last two T20I matches against India due to injuries.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/bad-news-for-new-zealand-ahead-of-4th-t20i-vs-india-at-auckland-pacer-lockie-ferguson-ruled-out-of-series-8540322/ Copy

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of last two T20I matches vs India. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026: Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand team are staring down prospect of a potential 5-0 whitewash at home in the ongoing T20I series against Team India. Already 3-0 down in the series, the Black Caps were dealt with another major blow as pace bowler Lockie Ferguson has also ruled out of the last two matches with a calf injury that he sustained in the second T20I game in Christchurch last week.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the withdrawal of Ferguson from the T20I squad on Thursday, ahead of the fourth T20I match at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. Pacer Matt Fisher has been named as Ferguson’s replacement for the remaining two matches.

“Ferguson experienced pain in his right-calf during the second T20 at Hagley Oval and subsequent scans confirmed a low-grade tear, and he is expected to require another week or so of recovery before returning to play,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in a statement.

Looking forward to seeing Lockie back in the final two ODIs Full update on the bowling group ahead of the final two T20Is and the ODI series against India https://t.co/vbLOusLymq #NZvIND https://t.co/WlDsgNqxkK — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 28, 2026

New Zealand have already lost the services of pacer Matt Henry, who is also out of the T20I series, was also assessed following pain in his right quadricep during the second game. “Scans have shown he’s picked up a low-grade tear requiring one-to-two weeks recovery. Henry, who was set to return to the BLACKCAPS for the upcoming ODI series due to planned workload management, remains on track,” the NZC statement read.

Ferguson, who was retained for Rs 2 crore by Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2026 season, has claimed 77 wickets in 56 T20I games till date at an average of just 18.51. He had claimed 1 for 34 in the first T20I match in Christchurch last week which New Zealand lost by four wickets.

Fisher, who joined the T20 squad in Wellington as bowling cover, will replace Ferguson for the remainder of the series while Central Stags fast-bowler Brett Randell has been called up to the New Zealand A squad for the second match against India A to fill Fisher’s place.

According to New Zealand’s workload management of Kyle Jamieson, the all-rounder will remain in Wellington and is available for Canterbury’s second round of Ford Trophy on Saturday. He will then re-join the New Zealand side on Monday for the ODI series.

Head coach Rob Walter said he was optimistic Ferguson and Henry would be involved in the five-match ODI series against India beginning on November 4. “We’re gutted for Lockie and Matt. Injuries are part and parcel of international cricket but it doesn’t make it any easier when you have to miss games. Fortunately for Matt he was already going to sit out on the rest of the T20Is with an eye to his big summer schedule, and we’re hopeful he’ll still play a key role in the ODIs.

“I know Lockie was fizzing to play in front of a sell-out home crowd at Eden Park tomorrow, but he’s determined to be back for the ODIs,” said Walter.