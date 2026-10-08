Bad news for Pakistan cricket, PSL 2027 set for clash with IPL 2027 again

The Pakistan Cricket Board have announced that the 12th season of PSL will run from the months of March to May next year.

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PSL 2027 is set to take place between March to May next year. (Image: AI)

PSL 2027: The dates for the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) were announced on Thursday and it seems that Pakistan’s T20 league is once again set for a clash with its Indian counterpart. The PSL 2027 is all set to clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 with the former set to run from March 18 to May 2 next year.

While the dates for 20th edition of the IPL haven’t been officially announced so far, it is expected that IPL 2027 with 10 teams begin in March 2027 and possibly culminate in late May or June 2027. It means majority of PSL 2027 will be clashing with IPL 2027 like the last few years.

As a result, it is unlikely that top international cricketers will be available to play in PSL 2027. Only those international cricketers, who go unsold in IPL 2027 auction are likely to take part in the Pakistan Super League, as has been the trend for the past few years.

HBL PSL 12 window confirmed! Eight teams. One champion. PSL 12 will be played from 18 March to 2 May 2027.

Direct signings, retentions, trades and the player auction announcements will be in due course #PSL #PSL12 https://t.co/CSCi8NNin5 — Shakeel Khan Khattak (@ShakeelktkKhan) October 8, 2026

Even those players who join PSL are often seen switching allegiance to IPL as replacement players in the Indian league. Players like Corbin Bosch, Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis have done this in the past few years.

Pakistan considered moving PSL to January

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly determined the schedule of PSL 2027 after ‘extensive consultation with all key stakeholders after the PSL Governing Council meeting held in London on 1 September 2026’, according to a report in IANS news agency. The meeting was attended by the owners and representatives of the PSL franchises.

Before this meeting, there were reports that PSL 2027 could be brought forward to January next year due to the limited advertising revenue in April-May window, which falls after Ramazan, by when companies have spent big amounts of their marketing and advertising budgets.

However, that hasn’t been the case with the PSL 2027 continuing March to May window, which will test the revenue and the player availability too with the IPL 2027 set to run in a similar window too.

With the PSL window confirmed, there will be several notable milestones coming ahead, which include the Direct Signings, Retention announcements, the Trade window and the Player Auction. The IPL 2027 player auction are already set to take place between December 14 to 16 in Goa.

Speaking on the window announcement, PCB chairman and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the organisers remain committed to delivering another strong season. “PSL 11 showed the world what this league is capable of – thrilling moments that had the whole nation transfixed, record crowds, record broadcasts. PSL 12 will raise the bar further,” Naqvi was quoted as saying.

“We are committed to delivering another outstanding season and look forward to seeing all eight franchises compete once again for the title,” the PCB chairman added.

Meanwhile, PSL CEO Salman Naseer also reflected on the window announcement. “Last season changed what people expect from this league, and we intend to meet every one of those expectations in 2027. Today’s announcement is only the first step; direct signings, retentions, the trade window and the auction will each bring their own excitement in the months ahead.

“Eight teams, eight squads hungry to go one better and millions of fans across Pakistan and the world already counting down the days. Naye Daur ka Aghaaz ho chuka hai. New Era,” Naseer said.

The PSL 2026 was expanded to eight teams last season with the introduction of Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz. The other six teams are Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. Zalmi won their second title by beating Kingsmen in the final last season.