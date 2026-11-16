Bad news for Rohit Sharma after NZ ODI series, chief selector Pragyan Ojha may take some tough calls

Former India captain Rohit Sharma scored only 30 runs in 4 matches in the ODI series against New Zealand this month.

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Rohit Sharma had a top-score of 23 in five-match ODI series against New Zealand. (Photo: ANI)

India vs New Zealand 2026: Former India captain Rohit Sharma had come into the five-match ODI series against New Zealand full of continues with back-to-back scores of 101 and 92 in the last two games against West Indies at home earlier this year. But while India won the ODI against the Black Caps with a 3-1 margin on Sunday, Rohit Sharma had a forgettable run the five matches.

Now ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa, the pressure and focus will be once again on the ‘Hitman’. Rohit Sharma ended the five-match ODI series against New Zealand with dismal returns of 30 runs from 4 ODIs with a couple of ducks. With the third ODI washed out in Hamilton, Rohit Sharma only had a top-score of 23 in the second ODI game at Wellington.

According to a report from PTI news agency, new chief selectors Pragyan Ojha could have some tough calls to make with regards to Rohit Sharma. The report stated that former India and Mumbai Indians left-arm spinner shares friendly relations with Rohit Sharma and had been entrusted for ex-chairman Ajit Agarkar to find out about his retirement plans ahead of third ODI match against England at Lord’s earlier this year. “Rohit didn’t like the proposal and he let those ‘who run Indian cricket’ know about his displeasure. The result was an acrimonious departure for Agarkar, who till then, was being lauded for some of his shake-up calls. Agarkar’s departure has put Ojha in a fix as the buck now stops at the former India left-arm spinner’s door,” the PTI report stated.

A FAREWELL FOR FANS IN NEW ZEALAND BY ROHIT SHARMA ❤️ https://t.co/vFdhZYq5GA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 16, 2026

Head coach Gautam Gambhir concerned by top-order collapses

After India were bowled out for just 89 in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui to lose by 244 runs, head coach Gautam Gambhir had revealed that frequent top-order collapses had been ‘worrisome’ in the lea up to the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa next year.

The Indian batters had a dismal time in New Zealand with 209 being their highest total with the bat. Former India captain Virat Kohli was the leading run-scorer for India in the series with 86 runs with 74 coming in the first match.

There are six more ODI matches to come against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe before a long break with IPL 2027 season in the middle. Captain Shubman Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Pragyan Ojha will have to get the team combination sorted in these ODI matches before the ICC tournament next year.

Rohit might even need to turn out for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament next year to prove his form and fitness. The 39-year-old Indian opener has piled up 12150 runs in 296 ODI matches in his career at an average of 48.6 with 35 hundreds and 63 fifties to his name.

If Rohit can’t turn his form and fortunes around soon, the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai – his home ground – could be the final international outing for Indian legend.