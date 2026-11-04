Bad news for Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG, Suryakumar Yadav’s trade from MI unlikely to materialize before IPL 2027 player auction

Mumbai Indians are unlikely to go ahead with a trade for Suryakumar Yadav before IPL 2027 with Hardik Pandya's move almost a certainty now.

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Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants are on the lookout for a new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. LSG, who finished at the bottom of the points table in the IPL 2026 season earlier this year, traded their skipper Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals and have got chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav in return but they are short of a captain now.

Ahead of IPL 2027 Retention Day, which has been pushed back to November 17, LSG had reportedly sets sights on former India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav to bring him on board from Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar Yadav has an impressive record as captain of the Indian T20I squad, out of 52 matches in charge he has won 40 games and lost only 8.

While Suryakumar Yadav only led MI in a handful of games in his career, he would have been ideal candidate to take charge at LSG ahead of IPL 2027 season. But unfortunately for LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, it is unlikely that MI will be ready to part ways with Suryakumar Yadav with all-rounder and current skipper Hardik Pandya reportedly on his way out to Punjab Kings.

BIG UPDATE ON SURYAKUMAR YADAV ​Mumbai Indians have completely shut down any possibility of trading Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the retention deadline! ​Key Details:

Multiple franchises showed strong trade interest

MI management made it clear: SKY is strictly NOT FOR SALE / TRADE

India’s T20 star remains an integral core pillar in the Blue & Gold

​ Source: Cricbuzz — Hemant Bhavsar (@hemantbhavsar86) November 3, 2026

According to a report in Cricbuzz website, Nita Ambani-owned MI have no plans of letting Suryakumar Yadav go now. The Mumbai Indians had a quiet season in IPL 2026, scoring only 270 runs in 13 matches as the five-time former champions finished in 9th place in the season.

However, in IPL 2025, Suryakumar Yadav was in sizzling touch, scoring 717 runs in 16 matches to lift MI into the Playoffs where they had lost to eventual finalists Punjab Kings.

“SKY is not up for trade, and there have been no discussions, nor will there be,” MI sources were quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

Suryakumar Yadav was retained for Rs 16.35 crore by Nita Ambani’s MI ahead of IPL 2026. The 36-year-old scored 4581 runs in 179 IPL games at an average of 33.68 with a strike-rate of 148.58 with 2 hundreds and 31 fifties.

Rajasthan Royals also in discussion for Hardik Pandya trade

The Cricbuzz report also stated that Lakshmi Mittal and Adar Poonawalla co-owned Rajasthan Royals have also entered the fray to bring Hardik Pandya on board. Inaugural IPL champions are reportedly interested in trade of Hardik Pandya and ready to offer Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi in return.

But MI are more interested in getting a top pace bowler which Punjab Kings can offer in Arshdeep Singh. RR are not ready to part ways with Jofra Archer for Hardik Pandya.

MI have been disappointed with the backup for Jasprit Bumrah in Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. The New Zealand left-arm only managed to pick up 2 wickets in 5 matches in IPL 2026 while Chahar ended up with 8 wickets in 8 games.

There were also discussions between Kolkata Knight Riders and MI for Hardik Pandya but the Mumbai franchise wanted Harshit Rana and one batter in return which KKR were unwilling to do. PBKS seems the most likely destination for Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027 player auction on December 16 but he is unlikely to get the captaincy in his new team with Shreyas Iyer already in charge.