Bad news for Shreyas Iyer’s Team India, Ishan Kishan set to miss 3rd T20I in Wellington

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is suffering from a right abductor strain which he suffered in the 1st T20I match vs New Zealand last week.

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Team India batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of 3rd T20I vs New Zealand in Wellington. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20: Shreyas Iyer and Team India will be aiming for their third win on the trot and seal an ODI series win when they take on New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday. The visitors, however, are still dealing with an injury concern as world No. 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan is set to miss the third T20I match as well.

Kishan, who played in the 1st T20I last week and scored 1, was ruled out of the 2nd T20I match due to a right abductor strain. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing 11 and is set to continue for the 3rd game in Wellington as well with Kishan ruled out of next match too.

“Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand,” a BCCI statement on Monday read.

“He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan’s progress. Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I,” the statement added.

Update Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand. He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan’s progress. Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2026

Kishan is India’s leading run-getter in 2026 in T20I cricket with 1158 runs in 35 matches. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter needs only 7 runs to surpass former captain Suryakumar Yadav (1164 runs in 2022) to become the Indian batter with most runs in calendar year in T20I cricket.

Ishan Kishan unavailable as a precautionary measure: Morne Morkel

Team India bowling coach and former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel revealed the reason behind Ishan Kishan’s unavailability for third T20I match. “Ishan is doing well. He will be training today. For tomorrow, I think he is not available for selection, just as a precaution,” Morkel said at the pre-match press conference in Wellington on Monday..

Right adductor is a group of muscles located on the inner side of the thigh. The 28-year-old batter needs 5 runs to complete 2000 runs in T20I cricket after playing in 67 games with a strike-rate of 148.55 with 1 century and 13 fifties to his name.

Meanwhile, Kishan’s replacement Sooryavanshi had batted at the No. 3 position in the second T20I match in Christchurch on Saturday. The 15-year-old batter was dismissed for just 4 as Indian slumped to 70 for 5 chasing 181 to win in the second game.

A 25-ball fifty by vice-captain Tilak Varma and useful cameos by Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy helped Shreyas Iyer’s side post a second successive four-wicket win in the series.

A win on Tuesday night in Wellington will help the visiting team take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with two matches remaining.