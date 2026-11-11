Bad news for Shubman Gill ahead of 4th ODI vs NZ, Daryl Mitchell and Virat Kohli are gunning for top spot in ICC rankings

World No 1 ODI batter Shubman Gill will be skipping last two ODI matches against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui this week.

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Indian captain Shubman Gill. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026: Team India captain Shubman Gill’s reign at the top of the ICC ranking for ODI batters could be under threat in the coming week. Gill will not be taking part in the last two ODI matches against New Zealand set to take place at Mount Maunganui on Friday and Sunday. Only 41 points are separating the top 3 batters in the ODI rankings led by Gill, who is followed by New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and former India captain Virat Kohli.

But Gill’s scores of 37 and 0 in the first two ODI matches followed by a washout in the third game means that the Indian ODI skipper has lost 19 points in the latest ODI rankings announced by the ICC on Wednesday. Gill is now down to 822 rating points in the ICC ODI rankings for batters.

The Indian skipper will be replaced at the helm by Shreyas Iyer, who will be leading the side in the 4th and 5th ODI matches this year.

Mitchell, on the other hand, had scores of 28 and 55 in the first two ODI matches and didn’t lose a single point and has 794 rating points – only 28 behind Gill. Just behind them, Indian legend Kohli is in third place with 781 points after scoring his 80th ODI fifty in India’s five-wicket win in the first game at Eden Park in Auckland last week.

Rohit Sharma also loses rating points

Former India captain Rohit Sharma like Gill lost 16 rating points in the latest rankings and remains in 4th spot with 754 points. Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is the last Indian batter in the top 10 in the 10th spot with 657 points.

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel jumped up 23 places to 21st in the ODI bowling rankings after returning figures of 2/28 in the second ODI in Wellington. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh moved up 11 places to equal 31st following his four-wicket haul in the series opener in Auckland on a day of his IPL 2027 trade from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians.

Young Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar, currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with seven wickets, made a huge jump from outside the top 100 to 48th in the ODI bowling rankings. New Zealand seamers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson also improved their positions. Duffy climbed eight places to 43rd, while Jamieson advanced 24 places to 60th.

Here is Latest ODI Batting Rankings – Shubman Gill Lost 19 points

– Daryl Mitchell lost 0 point

– Virat Kohli lost 0 point

– Rohit Sharma lost 16 points https://t.co/E0ALNEvDec — (@Shebas_10dulkar) November 11, 2026

Rahmat Shah creates history in ICC rankings

Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah has created history by becoming the first cricketer from his country to break into the top 10 of any category in the ICC Men’s Player Rankings, following his impressive performance in the opening Test against Zimbabwe in Sharjah.

Rahmat climbed six places to reach seventh in the latest rankings for Test batters after scoring 173 in the first match of Afghanistan’s two-Test series against Zimbabwe. The 33-year-old also achieved a career-best rating following the innings.

The knock was the Afghanistan captain’s fifth Test century and his second this year. Rahmat moved ahead of several prominent batters, including India captain Shubman Gill, South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis, to secure his place inside the top 10 for the first time.

Zimbabwe veteran Craig Ervine also made significant progress in the Test batter rankings, climbing nine places to 48th following his unbeaten double-century in the second innings of the drawn Sharjah Test.