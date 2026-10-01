Bad news for Shubman Gill’s Team India ahead of 3rd ODI vs West Indies in Chandigarh, star player ruled out

Shubman Gill's Team India will take on West Indies in the third and final ODI match at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday. India are leading the series 2-0.

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Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna is ruled out of 3rd ODI vs West Indies. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs WI 2026 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill’s Team India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against West Indies after their record-breaking eight-wicket win – chasing down a massive 406-run target in Guwahati on Wednesday. They will now be aiming to complete a whitewash when the two sides face off at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

While the batters have been making merry, led by captain Shubman Gill, who smashed an unbeaten 223 in Guwahati, the Indian bowling has been a cause of concern. In absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah – who is part of Indian T20I squad at Asian Games 2026 in Japan – Indian bowling attack conceded 405 runs in the second game with John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo scoring centuries.

To add to captain Gill’s woes, pacer Prasidh Krishna is now set to ruled out of third ODI on West Indies. The Gujarat Titans pacer failed to complete his full quota of overs in the second game, bowling only 5 overs and conceded 45 runs while picking up one wicket.

According to BCCI source quoted by Cricbuzz website, pacer Prasidh Krishna has suffered a hamstring injury, which will rule him out of third and final match on Saturday. The rest of Indian team flew out of Guwahati around 1245pm on Thursday but Prasidh Krishna left separately for Bengaluru where he will report to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out of 3rd ODI! • Pacer sustains hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI in Guwahati. • Officially ruled out of the final ODI in Mullanpur on October 3. • India already holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. • Anshul Kamboj likely to… pic.twitter.com/gnylwjfDCU — Cricket Hub (@Anurag9793) October 1, 2026

Prasidh Krishna is not part of the squad for the T20I series beginning in Lucknow on October 6 next week. The Indian pacer’s injury was confirmed by Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak after the second ODI, with the pacer undergoing monitoring and scans to assess the extent of the niggle.

“They probably will scan him tomorrow,” Kotak said in the post-match press conference in Guwahati.

The bigger concern for India is that Prasidh Krishna could be ruled out for a longer period of time. It needs to be seen whether he will be available for the away series against New Zealand, which begins with the T20Is on October 22. The BCCI selectors could consider resting him for part of the series if he fails to recover from injury.

Anshul Kamboj to replace Prasidh Krishna?

According to BCCI sources, Chennai Super Kings and Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj could replace Prasidh Krishna in the Indian ODI squad ahead of the third match. Kamboj is currently part of the India ‘A’ squad playing the second multi-day match against Australia ‘A’ in Puducherry.

Prasidh’s absence could pave the way for Mohammed Siraj to feature in the final ODI in Chandigarh. Siraj’s omission was surprising in the first two ODI matches with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Auqib Nabi picked ahead of the GT pacer.

In fact, Siraj last appeared in an ODI match back in January against New Zealand and was well below par in the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka where he bowled at pace of around 120-130kph.