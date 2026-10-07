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Bad news for Shubman Gill’s Team India ahead of New Zealand Test series, star player may be ruled out due to injury

The BCCI selectors announced the squad for the three multi-day matches of India 'A' against New Zealand beginning in Lincoln on October 27.

Written by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: October 7, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Rishabh Pant
Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is suffering from back spasms after Irani Cup 2026 match. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs NZ 2026 Tests: Team India are set to face off against New Zealand in a crucial two-match Test series next month if they hope to qualify for the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 final. In order to prepare for the New Zealand Test series, Indian ‘A’ team are set to face Black Caps opponents in three multi-day matches from October 27 in Lincoln.

The senior selection committee on Tuesday announced the India ‘A’ team set to face off against New Zealand ‘A’ with Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel being named as captain. But there is a major cause of concern for Shubman Gill’s side after the ‘A’ team was announced.

Read more: IND vs NZ 2026 T20: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to Team India squad after nearly 4 years, Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav also picked

Team India’s first-choice Test wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has only been selected ‘subject to fitness’. According to media report, Pant, who led Rest of India side to a win in Irani Cup 2026 over Jammu and Kashmir, has been laid low by back spasms after the match. The reports suggested that Pant not has to report to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) and get a clean bill of health before he can join India ‘A’ team later this month.

Pant, who was traded to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 15 crore after the IPL 2026 season, managed scores of only 10 and 8 in Irani Cup 2026 match last week. The former India Test vice-captain scored a couple of fifties in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in August. He had scores of 66 and 63 in the two Tests which India won 1-0.

The fitness issues of Pant adds to Indian injury woes with pacer Prasidh Krishna still out injured. The Gujarat Titans fast bowler has been ruled out with hamstring injury since the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati last month.

Krishna has not been named in India’s T20 or ‘A’ team squads. The selectors will be hoping that he will recover fitness in the next three weeks and will be available to play in the two-match series in Wellington and Christchurch.

India A squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Rishabh Pant (WK)*, Dhruv Jurel (C and WK), Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar

Note: * Subject to fitness

India A tour of New Zealand – Multi-day fixtures

Day Date Day (to) Date (to) Match Venue
Sat 24-Oct-26 Tue 27-Oct-26 1st Multi-Day Lincoln
Sat 31-Oct-26 Tue 03-Nov-26 2nd Multi-Day Christchurch
Sat 07-Nov-26 Tue 10-Nov-26 3rd Multi-Day Lincoln

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper has scored 3725 runs in 52 Tests at an average of 43.82 with 8 hundreds and 21 fifties in his career so far.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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