Bad news for Shubman Gill’s Team India ahead of New Zealand Test series, star player may be ruled out due to injury

The BCCI selectors announced the squad for the three multi-day matches of India 'A' against New Zealand beginning in Lincoln on October 27.

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Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is suffering from back spasms after Irani Cup 2026 match. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs NZ 2026 Tests: Team India are set to face off against New Zealand in a crucial two-match Test series next month if they hope to qualify for the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 final. In order to prepare for the New Zealand Test series, Indian ‘A’ team are set to face Black Caps opponents in three multi-day matches from October 27 in Lincoln.

The senior selection committee on Tuesday announced the India ‘A’ team set to face off against New Zealand ‘A’ with Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel being named as captain. But there is a major cause of concern for Shubman Gill’s side after the ‘A’ team was announced.

Team India’s first-choice Test wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has only been selected ‘subject to fitness’. According to media report, Pant, who led Rest of India side to a win in Irani Cup 2026 over Jammu and Kashmir, has been laid low by back spasms after the match. The reports suggested that Pant not has to report to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) and get a clean bill of health before he can join India ‘A’ team later this month.

Pant, who was traded to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 15 crore after the IPL 2026 season, managed scores of only 10 and 8 in Irani Cup 2026 match last week. The former India Test vice-captain scored a couple of fifties in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in August. He had scores of 66 and 63 in the two Tests which India won 1-0.

The fitness issues of Pant adds to Indian injury woes with pacer Prasidh Krishna still out injured. The Gujarat Titans fast bowler has been ruled out with hamstring injury since the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati last month.

Krishna has not been named in India’s T20 or ‘A’ team squads. The selectors will be hoping that he will recover fitness in the next three weeks and will be available to play in the two-match series in Wellington and Christchurch.

Announcement #TeamIndia’s T20I squad and India A squads for New Zealand tour announced Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes a comeback to the T20I side More Details ▶️ https://t.co/oJ52QSH0DO #NZvIND https://t.co/btbXlQ0nQD — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2026

India A squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Rishabh Pant (WK)*, Dhruv Jurel (C and WK), Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar

Note: * Subject to fitness

India A tour of New Zealand – Multi-day fixtures

Day Date Day (to) Date (to) Match Venue Sat 24-Oct-26 Tue 27-Oct-26 1st Multi-Day Lincoln Sat 31-Oct-26 Tue 03-Nov-26 2nd Multi-Day Christchurch Sat 07-Nov-26 Tue 10-Nov-26 3rd Multi-Day Lincoln

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper has scored 3725 runs in 52 Tests at an average of 43.82 with 8 hundreds and 21 fifties in his career so far.