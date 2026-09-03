Bad news for star player from Babar Azam’s Pakistan team, can be BANNED till 2028 due to…

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-haq is reportedly facing a ban of up to 2 years for reportedly faking an injury in the 2nd Test vs England at Lord's.

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Pakistan's Imam-ul-haq (right) and Babar Azam. (Photo: IANS)

England vs Pakistan 2026: Babar Azam’s Pakistan have already lost the three-match Test series 2-0 with one game still remaining against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham starting on September 9. In the aftermath of their 194-run loss in the 2nd Test at Lord’s last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent back 7 cricketers including the likes of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq didn’t bat in both innings of the Lord’s Test with a ‘calf injury’. The PCB have now opened an inquiry against Imam and according to Pakistan media reports, the Pakistan opener is facing a ban of up to two years.

The PCB are in the process of setting up a high-level investigation committee to look into the circumstances surrounding Imam’s calf injury, Pakistan website Geo News sources said on Wednesday.

According to the Geo News report, Imam could potentially be handed a ban of 1 to 2 years if the inquiry finds him guilty of ‘misconduct’. The opener, who is related to former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-haq, was involved in a similar injury-related controversy on Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in March 2025.

Imam had suffered a low-grade calf strain while fielding on the opening day of the Lord’s Test and subsequently did not bat in either of Pakistan’s innings. Pakistan were bowled out for 110 in their first innings after England posted 290 and were dismissed for 194 while chasing 389 in the second innings, resulting in a 194-run defeat and a 2-0 series loss.

Wasim Akram cooked Imam UI Haq & Pakistan team badly Wasim Akram said :️ “Imam Ul Haq is facing the consequences of what he has done at Lord’s. He has done a shameful act, which I never heard before in my life. Why are you afraid of facing the English bowlers? They are… pic.twitter.com/uNLR9xU8bm — Akshat (@Cricketmythos) September 2, 2026

Sources said the PCB’s latest investigation was prompted by concerns surrounding the nature of Imam’s injury and his subsequent unavailability. The opener was reportedly held responsible by the committee for allegedly fabricating, exaggerating or misrepresenting symptoms after a ball struck his right big toe during an indoor net session on March 28, 2025.

The committee had reportedly concluded that Imam had misled medical staff and deliberately attempted to make himself unavailable for Pakistan’s opening ODI of their tour of New Zealand.

The report also adds that wicketkeeper and former captain Mohammad Rizwan is also facing scrutiny over disciplinary concerns. The PCB are likely to question Rizwan in the coming days, while his inclusion in Pakistan teams in the near future is considered unlikely from now on.

Both Imam and Rizwan were among seven players released from Pakistan’s Test squad following the heavy defeat at Lord’s. Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were the other players left out.

The 30-year-old has scored 1885 runs in 31 Tests at an average of 34.53 with 3 hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also scored 3152 runs in 75 ODI matches at an average of 47.04 with 9 hundreds and 20 fifties.

Rizwan, on the other hand, has scored 2682 runs in 47 Tests at an average of 37.77 with 3 hundreds and 14 fifties. He also has 2979 runs in ODI cricket and 3414 runs in the T20I format.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan have made sweeping changes ahead of the third and final Test against England, with five uncapped players added to the squad. Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke have also joined the Test coaching staff.