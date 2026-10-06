Bad news for star player from Shubman Gill’s Team India ahead of New Zealand tour, could be ruled out for 3 weeks

Shubman Gill's Team India will take on New Zealand in 5 T20I, 5 ODI and 2 Tests against New Zealand beginning on October 22.

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Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna suffered a hamstring injury in 2nd ODI vs West Indies last week. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand 2026: Shubman Gill’s Team India are set to depart for a long multi-format tour of New Zealand beginning on October 22. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors led by interim chief Pragyan Ojha are set to meet later this week to pick the squad for the New Zealand tour but there is major concern over one star player.

Shubman Gill’s team will be worrying over the fitness of pacer Prasidh Krishna. The Gujarat Titans and Karnataka pacer had been ruled out of third and final ODI match against West Indies last week after injuring his hamstring in the second game at Guwahati.

It was initially suspected that Krishna didn’t suffer a major hamstring injury before checking into the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru but it has now emerged that the fast bowler could be ruled out for at least three weeks.

According to a report in TOI website, Prasidh Krishna’s recovery could take at least three weeks but he will only be able to bowl with full intensity in about four weeks time. That could make Prasidh Krishna’s availability quite tricky for the New Zealand tour, although the first Test in Wellington only begins on November 19.

BAD NEWS FOR INDIA TEAM – Prasidh Krishna is expected to out of action for at least 1 month after suffering a left hamstring injury. https://t.co/7iCzg6HQj0 — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) October 6, 2026

The 30-year-old pacer, who was retained for Rs 9.5 crore by Shubman Gill’s GT ahead of IPL 2026, has claimed 32 wickets in 9 Tests so far at an average of 30.34 and also picked up 53 wickets in 30 ODI matches at an average of 27.09 with a best of 5 for 23 against Afghanistan earlier this year.

If Prasidh Krishna fails to get fit, the selectors may have to put their faith in the Bengal duo of Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep, to join Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi could be the back-up pacers of the tour of New Zealand as well.

Indian captain Shubman Gill had expressed his displeasure of the unavailability of top players for different series due to injury. “I would say it’s been unfortunate with the injuries and with the scheduling with the other matches being around. It’s been unfortunate that we have not been able to play the bowling line-up that we would like to,” Gill had told reporters in New Chandigarh after losing the third ODI by five wickets to West Indies last week.

India vs New Zealand 2026 Full Schedule

1st T20I – October22 – Christchurch

2nd T20I – October 24 – Christchurch

3rd T20I – October 27 – Wellington

4th T20I – October30 – Auckland

5th T20I – November 1 – Hamilton

1st ODI – November 4 – Auckland

2nd ODI – November 7 – Wellington

3rd ODI – November 10 – Hamilton

4th ODI – November 13 – Mount Maunganui

5th ODI – November 15 – Mount Maunganui

1st Test – November 19-23 – Wellington

2nd Test – November 27- December 1 – Christchurch