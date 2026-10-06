Bad news for star player from Shubman Gill’s Team India ahead of New Zealand tour, could be ruled out for 3 weeks

India vs New Zealand 2026: Shubman Gill’s Team India are set to depart for a long multi-format tour of New Zealand beginning on October 22. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors led by interim chief Pragyan Ojha are set to meet later this week to pick the squad for the New Zealand tour but there is major concern over one star player.
Shubman Gill’s team will be worrying over the fitness of pacer Prasidh Krishna. The Gujarat Titans and Karnataka pacer had been ruled out of third and final ODI match against West Indies last week after injuring his hamstring in the second game at Guwahati.
It was initially suspected that Krishna didn’t suffer a major hamstring injury before checking into the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru but it has now emerged that the fast bowler could be ruled out for at least three weeks.
According to a report in TOI website, Prasidh Krishna’s recovery could take at least three weeks but he will only be able to bowl with full intensity in about four weeks time. That could make Prasidh Krishna’s availability quite tricky for the New Zealand tour, although the first Test in Wellington only begins on November 19.
BAD NEWS FOR INDIA TEAM
– Prasidh Krishna is expected to out of action for at least 1 month after suffering a left hamstring injury. https://t.co/7iCzg6HQj0
— Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) October 6, 2026
The 30-year-old pacer, who was retained for Rs 9.5 crore by Shubman Gill’s GT ahead of IPL 2026, has claimed 32 wickets in 9 Tests so far at an average of 30.34 and also picked up 53 wickets in 30 ODI matches at an average of 27.09 with a best of 5 for 23 against Afghanistan earlier this year.
If Prasidh Krishna fails to get fit, the selectors may have to put their faith in the Bengal duo of Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep, to join Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi could be the back-up pacers of the tour of New Zealand as well.
Indian captain Shubman Gill had expressed his displeasure of the unavailability of top players for different series due to injury. “I would say it’s been unfortunate with the injuries and with the scheduling with the other matches being around. It’s been unfortunate that we have not been able to play the bowling line-up that we would like to,” Gill had told reporters in New Chandigarh after losing the third ODI by five wickets to West Indies last week.
1st T20I – October22 – Christchurch
2nd T20I – October 24 – Christchurch
3rd T20I – October 27 – Wellington
4th T20I – October30 – Auckland
5th T20I – November 1 – Hamilton
1st ODI – November 4 – Auckland
2nd ODI – November 7 – Wellington
3rd ODI – November 10 – Hamilton
4th ODI – November 13 – Mount Maunganui
5th ODI – November 15 – Mount Maunganui
1st Test – November 19-23 – Wellington
2nd Test – November 27- December 1 – Christchurch
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