Bad news for star players from Babar Azam’s Pakistan in middle of Test series vs England, PCB have begun…

Babar Azam's Pakistan cricket team had sent back 7 players ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham starting on Wednesday.

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PCB have launched an internal inquiry against Pakistan cricketers sent home from England. (Source: X)

England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test: Babar Azam’s Pakistan cricket team are set to face England in third and final Test of the three-match series beginning at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. Pakistan are down 2-0 in the series after the first two Tests and are looking to avoid a humiliating whitewash in the series.

In the middle of this debacle, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that they have begun an internal inquiry into the disciplinary violation by their cricketers on the tour of England. As a result of this, the PCB had taken the decision to send back 7 players including former captain Mohammad Rizwan and opener Imam-ul-Haq back home from the tour.

In statement that did not any specify violation or the individuals involved, PCB’s media head Aamir Mir announced that the Board has initiated the inquiry owing to the media reports. “The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally,” he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally. The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being… — Amir Mir (@AmirMirpcb) September 7, 2026

“The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedure. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring all concerned individuals are given due consideration,” he added.

PCB had sent back seven players, including wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Imam ul Haq and Salman Ali Agha, after Pakistan’s successive losses, including 194-run loss in the Lord’s Test. The third and final Test of the series begins September 9.

There has been a lot of speculation in the media that some players were facing an inquiry for unspecified ‘indiscipline’ on the tour. Pakistan’s former Test captain Muhammad Yousuf also said on a TV show that there was ‘definitely some problem in the Pakistan dressing room’ which is why the PCB had decided to take action.

“I give credit to the board for showing courage in taking this step. These players needed to be brought back because it was necessary to fix the team,” Yousuf said.

The PCB official stated that, at this stage, any speculative reports or unverified claims, ‘particularly those originating from hostile external sources’, should not be regarded as credible. Mir added that the PCB will not comment any further on the issue.

It has been widely reported in the Pakistan media that mobile phones of players were examined by security officers and data was downloaded from the gadgets after they returned to their hotel following the second Test defeat at Lord’s.

PCB chairman and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had earlier hinted at a possible investigation when talking to Pakistani channel Geo. “We have had a discussion to ascertain the reasons behind it (team’s poor performances). They include factors beyond performance and we will get to the bottom of it,” Naqvi had told Geo.