Bad news for Tom Latham’s New Zealand team ahead of 2nd Test, pacer Blair Tickner ruled out with injury

Pacer Matt Fisher will replace injured Blair Tickner in the New Zealand squad for the second Test against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch this week.

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New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner has been ruled out of 2nd Test vs India. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 2nd Test: New Zealand cricket team just managed to survive with draw by the skin of their teeth in the 1st Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday. Black Caps skipper Tom Latham bagged a pair in the clash and in the build-up to the second Test in Christchurch starting on Friday, the home team have suffered another major blow with pacer Blair Tickner ruled out with injury.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Tuesday that Tickner will be missing the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch with a hamstring injury. The 33-year-old is scheduled to undergo further medical assessments in Christchurch to establish the severity of the injury and determine his recovery period.

Pacer Matt Fisher has been brought into the squad as Tickner’s replacement. The 27-year-old, who was part of New Zealand’s white-ball squads during the ODI and T20I series against India, is expected to join the team in Christchurch.

Reports Blair Tickner has been suffering from a hamstring injury & has been ruled out from the 2nd test. #BlairTickner #INDvNZ #TestMatch #Cricket https://t.co/0bYGydF8nD — Crickrate (@crickrate) November 24, 2026

Tickner has had an impressive start to his Test career, claiming 22 wickets in his first 6 matches at an average of 27.45 with one five-wicket haul. Fisher has had considerable exposure against the Indian side on this tour, featuring in four of the five ODIs and two T20Is. He made his Test debut in August 2025, but has not represented New Zealand in the longest format since.

Tickner’s absence will add to New Zealand’s woes after they conceded 720 runs with the ball in 166 overs of play in the first Test against India. Pacers Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy carried majority of the workload without much luck.

The pacer’s current setback follows another injury concern during the ongoing India series. Tickner had earlier suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer, which also affected his participation in the white-ball games.

Tickner’s injury also adds to New Zealand’s concerns ahead of a demanding international schedule. Following the second Test vs India, they are due to travel to Australia for a four-Test assignment beginning December 9, before returning home to host Sri Lanka across three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests.

Boring at time but nice to get job done: Daryl Mitchell

Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell, who remained unbeaten on 49 and batted out the last 43 overs with Glenn Phillips to save the first Test, said it was nice to get the job done on Monday.

“I think you just try to be as present as you can, watch the ball, and try to repeat that for long periods of time. I guess the nature of this side is that we play a lot of cricket with each other, so we know what makes each other tick as well. So, it is just being present, repeating it ball after ball after ball. It might be boring at times, but yeah, nice to get the job done,” Mitchell told reporters.

“I love batting with GP (Glenn Phillips). Across all three formats, it has seriously good fun, and yeah, it was nice to do, I guess, a different style for both of us,” he added.