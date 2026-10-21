Bad news for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of 1st T20I vs NZ, captain Shreyas Iyer rules our star player’s inclusion

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was consigned to the bench in all five T20I matches against West Indies in the T20I series earlier this month.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not been seen in India colours since Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for return to the Team India playing 11 is set to continue as Shreyas Iyer’s side begin a five-match T20I series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter was last part of the Indian side in the gold medal match against Pakistan at the Asian Games 2026 last month.

Since then, Sooryavanshi has been restricted to the bench in all the five games against West Indies at home this month. Indians shared the T20I series with the Windies 2-2 after the final game in Bengaluru was washed out due to rain last week.

Indian T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer reiterated that Sooryavanshi can’t just ‘walk into the playing 11’ with their openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in fine form with the bat. “It’s important that a talent like him (Sooryavanshi) should always be happy around the dressing room,” Indian captain Shreyas Iyer said in the pre-match press conference in Christchurch on Wednesday.

! Captain Shreyas Iyer and the squad receive a warm traditional welcome in New Zealand as they experience the rich culture and hospitality of their hosts. ✨ Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st T20I starting TOMORROW, 11:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 21, 2026

“He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities. It’s not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup,” Iyer added.

At the Asian Games 2026, Samson dropped down to No. 3 position to accommodate Sooryavanshi, allowing the youngster to open the innings. India and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer feels that Sooryavanshi will gain a lot by getting exposure to ‘foreign conditions’.

“So, if you see, when he is coming overseas, he will get a fair idea how to play on these particular wickets. Next time, whenever he comes in these conditions, he will be very well-prepared. And he can also instruct the other team members, whoever comes here for the first time,” Iyer said about Sooryavanshi.

We will try to acclimatize as soon as possible: Shreyas Iyer

Team India and captain Shreyas Iyer were prepared for ‘pacer-friendly’ pitches in New Zealand for the T20I and the ODI series. “If you look at the conditions here, fast bowling suits here. It’s not like the conditions are completely different. In England, the way we played, they had prepared wickets according to our batting.

“But on a given day, no one knows how the wicket will be. So, we will try to acclimatise as soon as possible. And once we have a good practice session, every individual will get a fair idea of how to plan,” Iyer said.

Iyer acknowledged that T20 World Cup 2026 finalists New Zealand would have the home advantage to bank on in the series. “Yeah, we’ve been playing consistently and there is a camaraderie in the team. And talking about the home conditions, the advantage they have is definitely knowing about what the conditions are on different wickets. So, that’s the only difference,” Iyer said.

On his own batting position, Iyer said that he doesn’t fancy a promotion with Ishan Kishan in fine form at No. 3 position.

“I feel that (with regards to) the team demands in a particular situation, you should be flexible. And if you see here, there are a lot of batsmen who, lower down the order, can’t be that destructive. I feel that I can bat at any number. It depends upon the situation what is the situation of the game at that point,” Indian captain said.